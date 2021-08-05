ADAS Market – Global Forecast to 2030

The global ADAS Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period, to reach $83.0 billion by 2030.

The key growth drivers of the market are the increasing stringency of vehicle safety regulations, upcoming safety mandates, and increasing demand for a comfortable driving experience.

Top Players

Robert Bosch (Germany)

Continental AG (Germany)

ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany)

Denso (Japan)

Aptiv (UK)

Valeo (France)

Hyundai Mobis (South Korea)

Veoneer (Sweden)

Magna International (Canada)

Startups

Luminar Technologies (US)

ADASKY (Israel)

Bright Way Vision (Israel)

TriEye LTD (Israel)

ADAS Market and Key Application:

Adaptive Cruise Control – Adaptive cruise control (ACC), also known as autonomous cruise control, is an advanced version of cruise control. In cruise control, the vehicle is maintained at a steady speed as the system takes over the throttle. However, in ACC, the vehicle adjusts its own speed to keep a safe distance from the vehicles ahead. The factors positively affecting the growth of adaptive cruise control are technology upgrades and the increasing need for passenger safety. The rising number of accidents has led to an increase in the installation of adaptive cruise control in vehicles.

Automatic Emergency Braking – Automatic emergency braking (AEB) is a safety feature that alerts drivers about an imminent crash and enables them to use the maximum braking capacity of the vehicle. AEB automatically applies the brakes if a situation becomes critical, and the driver is not responsive. AEB comes in 3 categories, namely, low-speed systems, higher-speed systems, and pedestrian systems. Low-speed systems work on city streets to detect another vehicle in front of the car.

Blind Spot Detection – A blind-spot detection system detects other vehicles that fall in the 'blind spot range' of the driver, usually on the side or rear of the vehicle. A blind spot is an area around the vehicle that cannot be easily viewed by the driver. When another vehicle enters the blind spot range, the sensors detect it and send visual or audio alarms to the driver.

Stringent safety regulations are expected to drive the demand for ADAS in Europe. France is one of the fastest-growing markets for ADAS in Europe. In 2018, France contributed approximately 12% to the total vehicle production in the region as per the European Automobile Manufacturers Association. Several safety mandates have been implemented by the French government. For instance, in 2015, the government made it compulsory to install automatic emergency braking (AEB) and lane departure warning (LDW) in all new heavy trucks.

The increasing production and sales of luxury vehicles due to strong economic growth play a major role in Germany. Major German OEMs such as Volkswagen and Daimler AG have incorporated advanced features to enhance the driving experience. These OEMs offer most ADAS features as standard in their premium segment vehicles. In mid-segment SUVs and sedans, essential ADAS features are offered under additional packages.

Recent Developments: