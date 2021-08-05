Surat, Gujarat, India, 2021-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — susamp apps is glad to announce a new app “ ‘My stuff organizer’ for home inventory management. This app will help to track expenses and manage the inventory of household items.

In our daily life, we are using so many things. It’s difficult to remember warranty/ guarantee, expiry date, etc. details. This app helps to track your spending, lendings and borrowings with date and place. you can sort it as per your requirement, backup and restore facility is also provided in this app. Barcode scanning is available to easily add products. The best part is, it notifies you about the warranty expiration date of the stuff

The Manufacturing industry and small businesses are struggling with inventory control, this app is a gamechanger for them. Due to its user-friendly interface, anyone can easily use this app. You can easily customize here your stuff list and then easily get shopping by using this application. The biggest thing is, You don’t need to pay for this app.

The CEO of Susamp app said about this app at the launching occasion that “I am excited to announce our new app ‘My Stuff Organizer: For Home Inventory Management’. This app will help to reduce the time of inventory management for individuals and organizations.

Make your inventory management uncomplicated and simple with this amazing application My Stuff Organizer: For Home Inventory Management