Avail Frozen Food Items At Best Price In Dubai From First Foods

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — In the recent time, people are more willing to pay best price for organic as well as healthy food products. Not wanting pesticides or artificial fertilizers in the food, organic food lovers are looking for fresh food items. However the consumers are finding that the frozen food products are as good as fresh ones. With the frozen food industry expected to reach as high as more than 360 billion by 2024, the frozen food item is increasing by leaps and bounds. Still now, individuals prefer to make use of fresh ingredients over the frozen products. They are also not aware that the frozen food items may come with loads of benefits. With extended shelf life and additional nutrients, frozen food products can be easily frozen if they have more minerals and vitamins.

Preserve nutrition as well as remove waste

The problem with fresh versus frozen food in Dubai comes from lack of awareness towards wastage of food items and eating practices. In terms of nutritional content, this kind of freezing does not cause damage to food items. Indeed, it preserves vitamins and minerals. Undoubtedly, fresh fruits and vegetables if harvested continue to undergo chemical changes that can also cause spoilage and deterioration of products. In case of fresh vegetables, within just two to three days of being pulled out of the ground, almost 80 percent of vitamin C can be lost naturally. They have the best nutritional lifespan of almost four to five days. A quarter of food intended for consumption may be lost in the distribution chain. This kind of wastage can be avoided by improving purchasing, storing and also cooking habits. Multiple studies also have highighted that the consumers create less wastage from using berries, vegetables as well as frozen fruits.

Organic as well as frozen

Well, it is easy to say why the fresh products are considered to be the better option. The products bought from groceries are filled with color and crunch. In fact, multiple stores make use of fine mist sprays in order to give that freshly picked look. In fact, the supermarket sellers are convincing the shoppers to pay loads of money for food that they believe to be top in health and taste. However, without utilizing any kind of synthetic modifiers, it is the frozen food that maintains natural flavor and nutritional values. Undoubtedly, the frozen food in Dubai never requires any additives for preserving food items. The best way to ensure long-lasting organic products is by freezing them. The increasing populations and urbanization are the key factors that need more food resources. However there is also a challenge in decreasing waste and also there is increasing trend for fast as well as convenient meals.