Why Vitamin C is Your Skin’s Best Friend?

Delhi, India, 2021-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — Vitamin C – An essential nutrient that plays a potent role in our body. A few decades ago, Vitamin C was only known for its citric properties that help to keep your bones strong, repair tissues and promotes development. During the tough time of Covid-19, Vitamin C emerged like a boss because of its healing and immunity-boosting properties. It was advised by the doctors and health consultants to regularly consume Vitamin C. Have you ever wondered apart from benefiting our body, Vitamin C boost our skin health too!

“I believe Vitamin C can fix everything!” Skincare industry has launched abundant face serums, sheet masks, face wash and creams that are infused with Vitamin C.

Why Skincare using Vitamin C is trending?

Sedentary lifestyle, varied life choices, different eating habits, and changing environmental factors lays a drastic impact on our skin. It is needless to say that these factors are bad for our skin’s health. To combat various skin problems, Vitamin C plays a vital role. With the countless benefits, Vitamin C tends to target most skin problems with visible and effective results. It is induced with citric properties and ascorbic acid. If Vitamin C is applied directly, it may create some reactions and irritation to the skin but when curated with other ingredients it does wonders to your skin. Vitamin C actively treats hyperpigmentation, helps to even skin tone, fights signs of ageing, eliminates dark spots & scars, reduces skin irritation and inflammation.

TNW Vitamin C Exfoliating Face Wash – New Launch

After the massive success of Vitamin C Face Serum and Face Sheet Mask, TNW – The Natural Wash announces its new launch with Vitamin C Exfoliating Face Wash. This exfoliating face wash has a blend of natural and handpicked ingredients

It is a perfect combination of a face wash and a face scrub that comprises exfoliating granules to scrub off dead skin cells along with whiteheads and blackheads. This face wash is a mild exfoliator that unclogs pores and provides deep cleansing while making your skin naturally glowing, radiant, fresh, and supple. Other than exfoliation, this face wash targets various skin problems like tanning, hyperpigmentation, uneven skin tone, skin inflammation and excess oil. Besides, it actively works to minimize the appearance of open pores, fine lines, and wrinkles. TNW – The Natural Wash Vitamin C Exfoliating Face Wash has an exquisite blend of natural ingredients like orange peel, tomato extract, and grape seed extract that is combined with niacinamide to provide utmost benefits to your skin.

Reasons to Adore Vitamin C Exfoliating Face Wash

Since Vitamin C is the new rage in the market, we all wish to try it at least once. Before including it into your skincare, it is essential to know how Vitamin C benefits your skin. TNW – The Natural Wash Vitamin C Exfoliating Face Wash is made to give you flawless and younger-looking skin in no time. This exotic face wash is induced with gentle exfoliating particles that are attained from apricot.

How Vitamin C Exfoliating Face Wash Does Magic to Your Skin?

Gently scrubs off dead skin cells from your skin

Illuminates your skin with a natural glow

Minimizes the appearance of open pores

Provides deep cleansing

Helps to even out skin tone

Fights signs of ageing like wrinkles & fine lines

Reduces hyperpigmentation & skin irritation

Controls excess production of oil

Makes skin soft, supple, and smooth

What All Does Vitamin C Exfoliating Face Wash Contains?

TNW – The Natural Wash Vitamin C Exfoliating Face Wash is composed of natural ingredients, and it has a chemical-free formula. Suitable for all skin types, this exfoliating face wash comprises Vitamin C, Niacinamide, Vitamin E, Orange Peel Extract, Tomato Extract, Grape Seed Extract, Glycolic Acid, and Liquorice Root Extract. Sulphate-and paraben-free, this exfoliating face wash is safe to use, and it does not cause any skin irritation or redness.

Niacinamide: Niacinamide – the secret behind healthy and glowing skin. Just like Vitamin C, niacinamide is another skin essential ingredient that is gaining popularity for its beneficial properties. It helps to minimize the appearance of open pores, fight early signs of ageing, controls sebum production and hyperpigmentation.

Orange Peel Extract: Enriched with antioxidant properties, orange peel extract helps to revitalize your skin by enhancing the skin tone and adding a natural glow. It unclogs open pores to remove dirt and impurities.

Tomato Extract: Tomato extract has the potential to improve the skin’s texture and quality by eliminating the dead skin cells. It also promotes collagen production and calms skin irritation and inflammation.

Grape Seed Extract: With its excellent antimicrobial properties, grape seed extracts help to treat acne by reducing dark spots and blemishes. Moreover, it improves the skin’s elasticity and fights early signs of ageing like fine lines and wrinkles.

