Alight West Tenn Offers Convenient Off-Campus Housing

Alight West Tenn is pleased to announce they offer convenient off-campus housing for students attending nearby Florida State University. The housing complex offers all the comforts of home while remaining close to campus for classes and activities.

Alight West Tenn offers four-bedroom apartments to share with a group of friends or meet new people through the roommate matching service. Each apartment includes a separate bathroom for each bedroom, providing students with the privacy they need. The per-person rental rate includes furnishings, in-unit laundry, Internet access, unlimited electricity, unlimited water and sewer, and access to community amenities. A separate utility charge is required.

Students residing at Alight West Tenn have access to various amenities for a more comfortable lifestyle. These features include a 24-hour fitness center, business and study center, clubhouse with game and study rooms, resort-style swimming pool with a hot tub, and social events held throughout the year. These events are open to student residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the convenient off-campus housing can find out more by visiting the Alight West Tenn website or by calling 1-850-972-2000.

