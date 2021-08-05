Redpoint Denton Offers Pet Friendly Student Housing

Denton, Texas, 2021-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint Denton is pleased to announce they offer pet-friendly student housing options for individuals attending the University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University. Students from both campuses can find the comfortable housing options they need while remaining close to campus.

Students living at Redpoint Denton can choose between three, four, and five-bedroom floorplans, giving them the flexibility to room with their friends or share an apartment with new roommates through the matching service. Rent includes furnishings, Internet access, lawn services, water and sewer, trash disposal, and access to community amenities. Upgrades are available for an additional monthly fee.

Redpoint Denton offers comfortable amenities to make student living more enjoyable. Students can take advantage of a resort-style saltwater swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, full-size basketball court, a 6,000 square foot clubhouse, hammock grove, and much more. Social events take place throughout the year for residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the pet-friendly student housing options can find out more by visiting the Redpoint Denton website or by calling 1-940-600-1400.

About Redpoint Denton: Redpoint Denton offers convenient student housing for individuals attending the University of North Texas or Texas Woman’s University. The pet-friendly apartments include all the amenities. Students can enjoy a comfortable off-campus lifestyle.

