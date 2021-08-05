Dairy Ingredients Market : Opportunities And Challenges

The report “Dairy Ingredients Market by Type (Proteins, Milk Powder, Milk Fat Concentrate, Lactose & Its Derivatives), Application (Infant Formulas, Sports Nutrition, Dairy Products), Livestock, Form, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarket, The global dairy ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 53.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach a value of USD 81.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Rise in consumption of ready-to-eat and functional foods, complemented by the versatile application of dairy ingredients, and increased consumer awareness on healthy eating among consumers, have been driving the global dairy ingredients market.

Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=974

The milk powder segment is estimated to witness the largest growth in the dairy ingredients market, in terms of value, in 2019

The rise in health awareness among consumers has resulted in the high demand for low-fat and healthy food and beverage options. Milk powder, being one of the main ingredients in such food recipes, translates a high growth potential for the dairy ingredients market. Dairy ingredients, as a substitute to milk, provide richness to food products and has a longer shelf life than milk. Thus, food manufacturers prefer dairy ingredients over conventional dairy products.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Dairy Ingredients Market”

115 – Tables

68 – Figures

228 – Pages

The dry form segment is estimated to account for a larger market share among the different forms of the dairy ingredients, in terms of value, in 2019

The dry form of all types of dairy ingredients is preferred by food manufacturers, owing to the ease in transportation in comparison to the liquid form. Even the cold storage cost for the dry form is lesser, which further reduces the final cost of the product. Dried format of dairy ingredients also has a longer shelf life and is easy to handle, thereby increasing the demand for dry ingredients among the manufacturers.

The market for cows, by livestock, is estimated to account for the largest market share, in 2019

Cows are the preferred livestock as compared to all other cattle, due to the manufacturing of milk in most of the regions. This is majorly owing to its low purchase and maintenance costs. The yield of milk is higher in cows as compared to other cattle. Also, animals, such as camels and goats, have high maintenance and produce lesser yield.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=974

The demand for functional foods has created opportunities for dairy ingredient manufacturers in the emerging markets

The Asia Pacific region is the dominant market for dairy ingredients and is expected to experience the fastest growth among all the regions. Rise in health awareness has pushed the market for functional and fortified foods, which is creating the demand for dairy ingredients. Manufacturers have been using dairy ingredients since they are known to have versatile functional and nutritional properties such as providing richness, texture, flavor, and color to food products. Ingredients, such as milk powder, are being used in infant formulas and sports drinks. As the millennial population in the region is large, the demands for such food and beverages is high.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the dairy ingredients market. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as FrieslandCampina (The Netherlands), Groupe Lactalis (France), Arla Foods (Denmark), Saputo (Canada), Fonterra Co-operative Group (New Zealand), Dairy Farmers of America (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), Ornua (Ireland), AMCO Proteins (US), Prolactal (Austria), Valio (Finland), Glanbia (Ireland), Hoogwegt Group (The Netherlands), Batory Foods (USA), Ingredia SA (France), Agropur (Canada), and Euroserum (France).