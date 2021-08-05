Single use Bioreactors Market Insights on Scope and Growing Demands 2025

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report Single use Bioreactors Market is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2025 from USD 1.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=49113750

Increasing adoption of SUBs among small companies and startups, reduced automation complexity, ease in the cultivation of marine organisms, reduced energy and water consumption, the growing biologics market, technological advancements in SUBs, and increasing Biopharmaceutical R&D are factors driving the growth of this market.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), and Merck Millipore (Germany) are the prominent players operating in the single-use bioreactors market.

Based on product, the Single use Bioreactors Market is categorized into single-use bioreactor systems, single-use media bags, single-use filtration assemblies, and other products such as single-use vessels, tubing, connectors, control systems, and probes/sensors, among others. The single-use bioreactor systems segment dominated the market in 2019. SUB systems offer benefits such as lower capital investment, lower operating expenses, and lower environmental footprint, thus driving the growing adoption of these systems in biopharma applications.

Based on end users, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations and contract manufacturing organizations (CROs and CMOs), and academic & research institutes. The contract research organizations (CROs) and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 21.4% in the market during the forecast period. The increasing outsourcing of R&D and manufacturing services by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies is expected to support the growth of the CROs & CMOs segment.

Based on application, the single-use bioreactors market is segmented into research & development, process development, and bioproduction. The bioproduction segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share of the bioproduction segment can be attributed to the increasing use of single-use bioreactors in biomanufacturing and the increasing demand for SUBs in CMOs owing to its advantages such as flexibility and easy scale-up.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=49113750

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the single-use bioreactors market, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American regional segment can be attributed to the presence of a well-established biopharmaceutical industry and major players operating in the market.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com