Preclinical Imaging Market Insights on Scope and Growing Demands 2021

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the preclinical imaging market over the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. The market is expected to reach USD 910.4 Million by 2021; growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2016 to 2021.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=841

A number of factors such as the technological advancements in the field of molecular imaging, increasing market demand for non-invasive small animal imaging techniques, and growing number of public-private initiatives and funding to support preclinical researches are propelling the growth of the preclinical imaging market.

Some of the key players operating in the global preclinical molecular imaging market. PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Aspect Imaging (Israel), LI-COR Biosciences (U.S.), MILabs B.V. (Netherlands), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Mediso Ltd. (Hungary), MR Solutions Ltd. (U.K.), Trifoil Imaging (U.S.) and Miltenyi Biotec GmbH (Germany).

The report analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world (RoW).

The larger market share of preclinical imaging modalities segment can primarily be attributed to the extensive application of imaging systems in preclinical research studies across the globe, high cost of the systems, and development & commercialization of technologically advance novel preclinical imaging systems.

On the basis of products, the global preclinical molecular imaging market is divided into two major categories, namely, modalities and reagents. Preclinical imaging modalities market is further divided into seven imaging modalities, namely, optical imaging systems, preclinical nuclear imaging systems, micro-MRI systems, micro-ultrasound systems, micro-CT systems, preclinical photo-acoustic imaging systems, and preclinical magnetic particle imaging (micro-MPI) systems.

Similarly, preclinical imaging reagents market is further classified into five segments, namely, optical imaging reagents, nuclear imaging reagents, MRI contrast agents, ultrasound contrast agents, and CT contrast agents. The modality segment is expected to command the larger share in the global preclinical imaging market in 2016.

On the basis of geography, this Preclinical Imaging market is classified into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2016, the global preclinical imaging market is expected to be dominated by North America.

A number of factors such as robust R&D infrastructure for life science researches, fast adoption of novel molecular imaging technologies, significant presence of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and increasing preference of end users for multimodality systems are driving the growth of the preclinical imaging market in the North American region. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021. This is primarily due to the continuous government support for pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D, increasing public-private investments to support radioisotope production, rising number of translational research activities, and evolving regulatory scenario across major Asian countries.

Available Customizations

With the given market data, MarketsandMarkets offers customizations as per the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Product Analysis

> Product Matrix, which gives a detailed comparison of the product portfolios of the top five companies

Geographic Analysis

> Further breakdown of the North American preclinical imaging market into the U.S. and Canada

> Further breakdown of the European preclinical imaging market into Germany, France, and the U.K.

> Further breakdown of the APAC preclinical imaging market into Japan, China, India, and Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Company Information

> Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (Up to 5)

Request For Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=841

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com