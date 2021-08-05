Sports Nutrition And Infant Formulation Industry Will Provide Thrust To Concentrate Protein Market Demand

The detailed research report on the global Concentrate Protein market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global Concentrate Protein market.

Market Outlook of Concentrate protein:

Concentrate protein is a substance that is highly rich in protein content. Concentrate protein primarily aims at providing a solution for protein malnutrition and operational utilization of underutilized protein sources.

The increased health and wellness conscious population and increased awareness about functional food and dietary supplements have resulted in the market expansion of concentrate protein. Concentrate protein fulfills the sufficient intake of protein by an individual. Protein is one of the essential nutrients required by the body to build and repair tissues and serve as fuel to provide energy to the body.

Concentrate Protein Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global concentrate protein market identified across the value chain include Archer Daniels Midland Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Nutra Food Ingredients, Morinaga Milk Group, Cargill Inc., Wilmar International Ltd., Foodchem International Corporation, and Euroduna Food Ingredients GmbH.

Concentrate Protein: Market Segmentation:

On the basis of nature, the concentrate protein market has been segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of source, the concentrate protein market has been segmented as-

Animal Sources Egg Protein Milk Protein Whey Protein Gelatin Casein/Caseinates

Plant Sources Wheat Soy Protein Concentrates Textured Soy Protein Peas Canolas Others

Microbial Sources

On the basis of Protein extraction, the Concentrate protein market has been segmented as-

Physical Separation of the Protein-rich Fraction

Solubilization of the Proteins, Followed by Precipitation and/or Drying

On the basis of application, the concentrate protein market has been segmented as-

Foods & Beverages

Infant Formulations

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Animal Feed

Sports Nutrition

Dietary Supplements

On the basis of distribution channel, the concentrate protein market has been segmented as-

Direct

Indirect

Concentrate Protein Market Opportunities:

Consumer sensitivities regarding the health benefits related to concentrate protein, coupled with Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the use of these products in the food industry are anticipated to result in high consent by sectors such as food, nutrition, feed, and infant formulations.

The market for concentrate protein is expected to grow over the forecast years, seeing the wide range of applications and benefits of concentrate protein.

The region of North America is expected to witness a higher demand for concentrate protein, knowing the fact that the region has greater consumption of energy bars, cereals, and snacks. The U.S. market has observed a considerable increase in the use of animal proteins in the recent past.

Substantial demand for animal-based concentrated protein products in the market is expected to drive the demand for concentrate protein in the U.S. The demand for plant-based concentrate protein is expected to grow in regions like Asia Pacific, owing to the greater acceptance of plant-based ingredients in these region.

