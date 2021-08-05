Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Outlook and Forecast Analysis by Types to 2024

The Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market is estimated to touch US$ 3.64 billion by the completion of the prediction period. The market was appreciated at US$ 1.63 billion in the year 2015. It is estimated to develop at a substantial CAGR for the duration of the prediction. The growth of lung cancer-specific biomarkers is one of the main features for the development of the market of lung cancer diagnostics above the prediction period. These diagnostic apparatuses enable the custom-made treatment methodology of lung distortions.

Global Lung Cancer Diagnostics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

  • Small Cell Lung Cancer
  • Non-small Cell Lung Cancer

Global Lung Cancer Diagnostics Test Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

  • Imaging Test
  • Biopsy
  • Sputum Cytology
  • Molecular Test
  • Others

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

  • Sanofi
  • Illumina
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Qiagen
  • AstraZeneca
  • Agilent Technologies
  • Janssen Pharmaceuticals and many others

Lung Cancer Diagnostics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2022)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Russia
  • Germany
  • Asia Pacific
  • Japan
  • China
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • MEA
  • South Africa

