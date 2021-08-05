Release Agents Market worth $1,131.3 million by 2023

Chicago, 2021-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The release agents market is estimated at USD 925.4 million in 2018 and is projected to reach a value of USD 1,131.3 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.1%. The market is driven by the increased use of release agents in the baking industry, growth in demand for natural sources of ingredients, research & development driving innovation, and increase in consumer awareness & health concerns. On the other hand, international regulations governing the use of release agents in food are the key factors hindering the growth of this market. This indicates that there is immense scope for the growth of the release agents market, globally.

The bakery segment dominated the release agents market.

On the basis of application, the bakery segment dominated the market, this segment accounted for the largest share in 2017, due to the increase in demand for baked goods. Baked products are classified into three broad segments: bread, biscuits, and cakes; they witness high demand, mainly due to their low price, ease of production, and increasing popularity (due to their taste, nutritional value, varieties, and ease of availability), making them a vital part of several meals.

Carbon dioxide segment has the highest share in the food grade gases market.

The use of liquid release agents for bakery and confectionery applications, along with processed meat and convenience food, is constantly growing. Many specific liquid release agents have been introduced, which are available in spray cans to enable ease of application.

Rising demand for non-hydrogenated vegetable oils

On the basis of ingredients, the market is segmented into emulsifiers, vegetable oils, wax & wax esters, and antioxidants. Different ingredients and a specific manufacturing process are chosen, depending on the properties of the ingredients and the desired end application. Recently, the demand for non-hydrogenated vegetable oils has been on the rise, as it helps increase the shelf-life of the final product.

European consumers are considered to be more health-conscious and pay increasingly close attention to the ingredients used in the food products they consume. This high level of awareness has resulted in the demand for natural and non-GMO foods in the region. The increasing demand for processed food is also one of the major factors driving the market in the European region.

In the Asia Pacific region, the use of release agents was low in proportion to its dense population. This can be attributed to the comparatively low sales of bakery and meat food products. Hence, there is still a huge untapped market for bakery and meat products, which is opening up opportunities for the release agents industry in this region.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes profiles of leading companies such as ADM (US), Avatar Corporation (US), Par-Way Tryson (US), AAK AB (Sweden), and Associated British Foods (UK). Apart from these companies, other release agents companies, such as Mallet & Company (US), DowDuPont (US), IFC Solutions. (US), Lecico (Germany), Lallemand (Canada), Masterol Foods (US), Puratos (Belgium), Zeelandia (Netherlands), DÜBÖR (Germany), Sonneveld (The Netherlands), and Bakels (Switzerland).

