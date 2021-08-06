Neuromorphic Computing Market Opportunities and Challenges

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Aug-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a research report “Neuromorphic Computing Market With Covid-19 Impact by Offering, Deployment, Application (Image Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining), Vertical (Aerospace, Military, & Defense, Automotive, Medical) and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the neuromorphic computing market is expected to be valued at USD 22,743 thousand in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 550,593 thousand by 2026; it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 89.1% during the forecast period (2021–2026).

The major factors driving the growth of the neuromorphic computing market are need for better performing ICs, increase in demand for artificial intelligence and machine learning, and increasing number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations. However, several factors, such as lack of knowledge about neuromorphic computing and complex algorithms increasing complexity of designing hardware of neuromorphic chips are hindering the growth of neuromorphic computing market. Moreover, matching a human’s flexibility and ability to learn from unstructured stimuli data can act as a key challenge in the market during the forecast period.

Software is projected to witness the highest CAGR for the forecast period

Hardware are expected to hold a major share during the forecast period. The emergence of neuromorphic chips as a potential replacement for Von Neumann architecture, wherein they have separate units for storing information, and processing it sequentially limits memory usage, power consumption, and speed is expected to be the major driver for its growth during the initial years of commercialization. While the increasing adoption of software in industries such as aerospace & defense, IT & telecom, and medical would drive the growth of the market for neuromorphic computing software during the forecast period to register a higher CAGR.

Image Recognition to account for largest share of neuromorphic computing market during forecast period

Image Recognition is expected to witness rapid growth in the overall neuromorphic computing market. Aerospace, military & defense is the largest industrial user segment for image recognition, where it is used for surveillance and security, tracking, and targeting, and in drones. The growth of the image recognition segment is expected to be driven by the increasing adoption of drones and UAVs. Video monitoring and machine vision are the major uses driving the growth of the market for image recognition.

Edge Computing will have highest growth in coming years

The edge computing segment is expected to account for a 95% share of the overall neuromorphic computing market by 2026. The high growth of edge computing is attributed to its increasing use in applications such as responsive voice control for vehicles, full-body gesture recognition for touchless interfaces, and on-board intelligence for assistive robotics. Neuromorphic computing at edge is also apt for low-power and low-latency applications, and on-device adaptation.

Aerospace, Military, & Defense vertical is expected to hold the largest share in 2026

Neuromorphic computing can process information faster than any other processor; this helps the military & defense industry in processing sensitive data such as battlefield data, including weapons and resources management. Increasing requirement for testing and transmitting signals to securely code and transmit data from one end to another to reduce the threat of security issues is another factor driving the growth of the neuromorphic computing market for the aerospace, military & defense industry.

APAC is attributed to grow at the highest CAGR in the neuromorphic computing market during the forecast period (2021-2026)

APAC is expected to hold the second-largest share of ~37% of the global neuromorphic computing market in 2021. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are expected to be the major contributors to the neuromorphic computing market in APAC. China is the largest market for AI, followed by Japan, in APAC; this makes the country an attractive market for neuromorphic computing for machine learning and NLP applications. While North America is expected to hold the largest share of ~40% of the global neuromorphic computing market in 2021. Extensive awareness about the benefits of neuromorphic computing in industries such as aerospace, military & defense and medical is a major driver for the dominance of this region. The US, being the leading adopter of artificial intelligence for machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), image processing, and speech recognition across industries such as medical and automotive, is driving the growth of the neuromorphic computing market in North America.

Key Market Players

The neuromorphic computing market was dominated by Intel Corp. (US), IBM Corporation (US), BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (US), Qualcomm (US) and HP Enterprise (US).

