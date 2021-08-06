Neuroprosthetics Market worth 10.48 Billion USD by 2022 – Increasing number of neurological disorders.

Pune, India, 2021-Aug-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The neuroprosthetics market is expected to reach USD 10.48 Billion by 2022 from USD 5.84 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2017 to 2022. Increasing number of neurological disorders, increasing incidence of hearing loss, increasing prevalence of diabetes, and increasing cases of amputation due to the rising number of accidents & injuries are major factors that are driving the growth of this market.

Browse 84 market data Tables and 31 Figures spread through 118 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Neuroprosthetics Market”

Download PDF Brochure for details: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=234147399

Asia Pacific offers lucrative growth opportunities

By region, the global neuroprosthetics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). While North America holds the largest share of the market in 2017, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The presence of emerging economies like China and India; increasing funding and support for launches of new product; and increasing neurological disorder in the region are some major factors driving the high growth of this regional segment.

Key Market Players:

Some of the major players operating in the neuroprosthetics market are Boston Scientific (US), LivaNova (UK), Medtronic (US), Abbott (US), Cochlear (Australia), and Second sight (US).