Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market worth 3.14 Billion USD by 2023 – Increasing number of surgeries

The global surgical drapes and gowns market is expected to reach USD 3.14 Billion by 2023 from USD 2.47 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.9%. The increasing number of surgeries and growing incidence of hospital-acquired infections are the key factors driving the growth of this market.

North America commanded the largest share of the market in 2017

Based on region, the surgical drapes and gowns market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America dominated the surgical drapes and gowns market in 2017. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing use of single-use surgical drapes and gowns, and the strong presence of industry players in this region.

Key Market Players:

Some of the major players in the surgical drapes and gowns market are Cardinal Health (US), 3M (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Steris plc (US), Mölnlycke Health Care (Sweden), and Paul Hartmann AG (Germany).

In 2017, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

On the basis of end user, the surgical drapes and gowns market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the global surgical drapes and gowns market in 2017. With a large number of surgeries performed in hospitals, there is a constant and high demand for surgical drapes and gowns in this end-user segment.