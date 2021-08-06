Injection Pen Market worth 41.38 Billion USD by 2022 – Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

Pune, India, 2021-Aug-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The global injection pen market is expected to reach USD 41.38 Billion by 2022 from USD 30.97 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period (2017-2022). The key factors driving the growth of this market include rising prevalence of chronic diseases, favorable reimbursement scenario and government support, and the increasing number of regulatory approvals resulting in the increased adoption amongst patients.

North America held the largest share of the market in 2017

In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the injection pen market, followed by Europe. Factors such as increasing geriatric population in Canada, increasing FDA approvals, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the US and Canada are contributing to the large share of this geographical segment.

Key Market Players:

The key players in the global injection pen market are Novo Nordisk (Denmark), Eli Lilly (US), Sanofi (France), Ypsomed (Switzerland), Merck (Germany), AstraZeneca (UK), F. Hoffman-la Roche (Switzerland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Owen Mumford (UK), Novartis (Switzerland), Pfizer (US), and Haselmeier (Switzerland).

