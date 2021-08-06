Meniscus Repair Systems Market Size Is Expected To Experience Noteworthy Expansion Over 2028

The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of Meniscus Repair Systems gives estimations of the Size of Meniscus Repair Systems Market and the overall share of key regional segments

Market Overview-

Meniscus repair systems is a device intended for use in meniscal repairs and meniscal allograft transplant procedures such as insertion, anchoring or suturing the allograft to the meniscal rim during transplant procedures. A meniscus transplant or repair surgery is performed to repair or replace the damaged or diseased meniscus of the knee.

The growing risk factors such as sporting culture and adventure sports such as rugby, old age, sedentary lifestyle, autoimmune diseases and others are driving a large adoption meniscus repair systems among end users.

The global market for meniscus repair systems is highly consolidated, representing monopsony characteristics with a handful of players accounting for a large market share owing to the nascent stage of market and the high technological intensity of these devices.

Meniscus Repair Systems Market: Segmentation

The global meniscus repair systems market is segmented based on utility, physiological parameters, distribution channel and region.

Based on components, the global meniscus repair systems market is segmented into the following:

Repair Device

Depth Probe

Inserter

Sutures

Others

Based on distribution channel, the global meniscus repair systems market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Clinics

Trauma Centres

Meniscus repair systems Market: Regional Outlook

The global meniscus repair systems market is classified into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominated by the U.S. accounts for the largest share of the global meniscus repair systems market owing to the concentration of key market players, high awareness and faster uptake of latest technologies.

North America region is followed by Europe which is expected to be led by Germany, France and the U.K. The advanced medical devices industry of Germany is a significant driver of the European meniscus repair systems market.

The meniscus repair systems market is expected to be driven by the developed regions of North America and Europe owing to first comer advantages, high per capita income, fast adoption of newer technology, developed healthcare infrastructure, among others.

Thus, North America and Europe are expected to generate the largest as well as the fastest growing meniscus repair systems market.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Meniscus Repair Systems Market are:

Some of the major vendors operating in the global meniscus repair systems market are Ceterix Orthopaedics, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Arcuro Medical ltd., Arthrex, Inc., Stryker, Medtronic, Cayenne Medical, Inc., BIOTEK, NuSurface, EBERLE GmbH & Co. KG and others.

