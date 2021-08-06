Automotive Textiles Market Share, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers 2021-2024

San Jose, California , USA, Aug 06, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Automotive Textiles Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Automotive Textiles Market is expected to value at USD 31.75 billion by 2024. Automotive textiles industry is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increasing demand for advanced safety features in both lightweight and heavyweight vehicles, and mandatory administrative regulations for incorporation of safety measures, majorly in the developed economies such as U.S. and the UK. Factors responsible for sustained market growth, in the recent years, include large number of production lines in automotive manufacturing from Asia Pacific region and rising number of vehicles sales each year across the globe.

Drivers

Additionally, increasing investment by leading industry players to promote adoption of automotive textiles is expected drive the growth of automotive textile market over the forecast period. Increasing vehicle manufacturing in Asia-Pacific region and growing penetration of automotive sector in both developing and developed economies are predicted to foster market expansion in the upcoming years. However, lack of awareness among users about benefits of automotive textile solutions and higher initial cost of the products are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

Automotive Textiles Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Woven

Nonwoven

Composites

Others

Automotive Textiles Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Upholstery

Tires

Safety Devices

Engine Components

Others

Key Players Analysis covered in these reports

Trevira Co.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours

Sage Automotive Interiors

Baltex Ltd

Reliance Industries Ltd

Auto Textile S.A.

Global Safety Textiles Co.

Suminoe Textile Co.

CMI-Enterprises and many others

Regional Outlook

Automotive textile market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in automotive sector, increase in the number of research & development activities in the region and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the automotive textiles with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Japan are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rapid industrialization, robust growth of automotive sector, favorable government laws & regulations, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

