Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Drivers, Industry Survey and Business Development Analysis till 2024

The Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market is anticipated to witness an exponential growth in the forecast period. Carbon fiber reinforced plastic, also known as “Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer” or “Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic” (CFRTP, CRP, CFRP carbon composite), is an extremely light and strong fiber-reinforced plastic containing carbon fibers.

Drivers

The factors that propel the growth of the carbon fiber reinforced plastic market include rise in demand for high-performance products in aerospace & defense, surge in demand for lightweight products in the automotive industry, developing infrastructure prospects, and rapid industrialization. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including long production cycles, volatile costs, and low availability of raw material. Carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

PAN

Pitch

Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Thermosetting CFRP

Thermoplastic CFRP

Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Turbines

Sport Equipment

Molding & Compounding

Construction

Pressure Vessels

Others

Key Players Analysis covered in these reports

DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V.

Cytec Industries Inc

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

Mitsubishi Rayon Co.

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries, Inc

ZhongfuShenying Carbon Fiber Co. and many others

Regional Outlook

North America accounted for the major market share of the carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include increase in demand for CFRP from wind energy, automotive industries, and aerospace & defense, increasing research and development activities, and prevalence of leading automobile manufacturers. North America is likely to be followed by the European region in the forecast period.

