Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Market Forecast Analysis by Manufacturer, Types, Applications and Regions 2021 – 2024

The Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Market is expected to value at USD 3.52 billion by 2024. The fructooligosaccharides industry is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the growing consummation of packaged food products, particularly in the North America and European region. Increasing demand for fructooligosaccharides (FOS) in food & beverages industry, dietary supplements, animal feed, and pharmaceuticals sector is expected to drive market growth over the next seven years.

Drivers

Globally, the fructooligosaccharides market is predicted to grow at higher CAGR in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market. Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) is responsible for stimulating the growth of bifido bacteria and lactobacilli, which are found in the human gut. These bacteria are vital for producing short chain fatty acids. The short chain fatty acids are responsible for the production of colorectal mucosal cells that slows down atrophy of the mucosa and minimizes the hazard of dangerous changes to the colon. These factors are expected to fuel market demand of fructooligosaccharides (FOS) over the forecast period.

Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) based food products, having lower calorific value reduces levels of phospholipids, triglycerides and cholesterol. Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) based food products helps to absorb calcium and magnesium in the body, thus propelling market growth over the next seven years. Growing awareness among consumers coupled with a better understanding of its functions are predicted to foster the growth of fructooligosaccharides industry in the near future.

FOS Source Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Inulin

Sucrose

FOS Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Food & beverages

Infant formulations

Dietary supplements

Animal feed

Pharmaceuticals

Key Players Analysis covered in these reports

BENEO-Orafti

Cargill

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing

Friesland Campina Domo

Jarrow Formulas

Regional Outlook

The fructooligosaccharides market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in food & beverages industry, increase in the number of research & development activities in the region and existence of well-established manufacturing infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the fructooligosaccharides (FOS) with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rising disposable income, strong economic growth, varying food patterns and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

