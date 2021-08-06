High Frequency Ventilators Market Demand Are All Set To Gain Increased Traction In Forthcoming Years

Market Outlook:-

High frequency ventilators are ventilators that deliver mechanical ventilation with respiratory rate exceeding 100 breaths/min. Conventional ventilator delivers 20-60 breaths/min whereas high frequency ventilators can deliver 100 to 1000 breaths/min. Depending on the type of high frequency ventilators used, breath rate can be changed significantly as per the requirement.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO) worldwide incidences of preterm births stand at around 15 million each year and around 1 million babies die before the age of 5. Across all 184 countries, where WHO carried out surveys, preterm births ranged from 5% to 18% of total births.

A comprehensive estimate of the High Frequency Ventilators market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the Sales of High Frequency Ventilators during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.

High Frequency Ventilators Market: Segmentation

The global high frequency ventilators market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end user and geography.

Based on product type, the high frequency ventilators market is segmented as:

Oscillating high frequency ventilators

Jet high frequency ventilators

High-frequency flow interrupters

Based on end user, the high frequency ventilators market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Others

Request Customized Report as Per Your Requirements – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1693

Some of the global key participants operating in high frequency ventilators market are Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, BVMed eV Berlin, Metan Co. Ltd., VYAIRE, International Biomedical, ACUTRONIC Medical Systems AG, Percussionaire Corp, Carl Reiner GmbH and others.

A comprehensive estimate on Demand of High Frequency Ventilators market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of High Frequency Ventilators market during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

High Frequency Ventilators Market: Regional Outlook

The global high frequency ventilators market, by region, is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan and the Middle East & Africa. The global high frequency ventilator market is dominated by North America due to the high treatment seeking rate in case of preterm births.

Western Europe is the second most lucrative high frequency ventilators market due to high adoption of high frequency ventilators for management of respiratory complications in premature babies. Asia-Pacific is the emerging high frequency ventilators market due to growing awareness about management of premature babies and high incidences of preterm births.

As per WHO, more than 4.5 million preterm births are reported in India and China each year and hence, the region holds large potential for high frequency ventilators. Middle East and Africa is another region with high incidences of preterm births. However, due to low adoption of high frequency ventilators and low awareness about management in case of premature babies, the growth of the market is hampered.

