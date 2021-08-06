Growing Sports Habitual And Recreational Activity Will Have A Positive Impact On Tennis Pole Market

Tennis Pole Market: Overview

250 page market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on Tennis Pole Market Sales projects the global revenues during 2018 to 2028

Tennis pole is a part of the tennis net posts and is used to hold the net, dividing the tennis court into two parts. The standard dimensions for tennis poles are set by the International Tennis Federation. There are different types of tennis poles, fixed type, which is permanent for the tennis court, and the other one is portable, which can be moved from one court to another.

The flexible kind of tennis poles is gaining traction among the product type in tennis pole market due to its easy-to-use portability features. Tennis is a major draw among the youth and is also played to increase fitness, which, in turn, is likely to boost the market for the tennis pole. Tennis is famous among all age groups and is expected to push the market over the forecast period.

The tennis pole market has been segmented into different parts based on the product type, material types, sales channel and geography. In the manufacturing of the tennis pole, various materials can be used such as aluminum, wood, steel, etc. The steel poles are commonly used in the tennis court due to its high strength.

Based on product type, the tennis pole market is segmented into:

Permanent Tennis Pole

Portable Tennis Pole

Based on material type, the tennis pole market is segmented into:

Aluminum

Steel

Wood

Based on the sales channel, the tennis pole market is segmented into:

Specialty Stores

Modern Trade Channel

Direct-to-customer channel

Third-party Online Channel

In the tennis pole market, there is a regional-level competition among the manufacturers. Some of the major players in the tennis pole market are Hexa Sports Ltd, Harrod UK Ltd., Koxton Company, Edwards Sports and Vermont Sports, among others.

Tennis Pole Market: Regional outlook

Geographically, the tennis pole market has been categorized into seven critical regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan and the Middle East and Africa. The tennis pole market is expected to register growth during the forecast period as the recreational sports market is growing across the world.

North America has a significantly high market share as the market is improving in the region due to the increased per-capita expenditure and interests in recreational sports.

Moreover, Europe is a growing market due to the high per-capita income and rising interest in tennis sports as fitness and cardio activity in the region is likely to create a demand for the tennis pole market over the forecast period.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan represents a considerably high market share, and the market will grow at a significant rate due to the sports industry developments and reforms to create opportunities for the tennis sports leading to the increasing demand for the tennis pole. Moreover, China and India’s developing market is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the tennis pole market.

