Anisotropic Conductive Adhesives An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market

Anisotropic Conductive Adhesives Market Survey by Fact MR

Anisotropic Conductive Adhesives market analysis by Fact.MR identifies leading segments. The study is intended to inform business about key trends influencing behavior pattern of consumers.

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Anisotropic Conductive Adhesives sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19.

The market intelligence study includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Anisotropic Conductive Adhesives. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Anisotropic Conductive Adhesives market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Anisotropic Conductive Adhesives, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Anisotropic Conductive Adhesives Market.

Rising demand for flat panel displays for smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart wearables, etc., is the key driver pushing demand for anisotropic conductive film (ACF). Manufacturers are concentrating on improving the performance and production output of mobile information terminals, enhancing operability and image quality, and manufacturing lightweight and touch control systems. Also, changing demographics (ageing) across developed regions is also aiding demand growth for anisotropic conductive film, as the number of medical devices required at healthcare centres is rising. Furthermore, growing trend of lightweight automotive is also leading to rising demand for ACF in OLEDs and vehicle dashboards.

At present, East Asia holds the largest revenue in the global anisotropic conductive film (ACF) market, owing to the well-established electronic manufacturing industry in the region since decades, especially in Japan. Two of the top manufacturers of anisotropic conductive film, i.e. Showa Denko Materials and Dexerials Corp. are headquartered in the country.

As per the report published by Fact.MR, the global anisotropic conductive film market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 840 Mn by 2021, and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of around 11% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Anisotropic conductive films are typically used for display devices; however, their usage in new non-display devices is also increasing.

Small width anisotropic conductive film (less than 1.25 mm) account for 34% of the sales, and is mostly manufactured and utilised in East Asian countries.

The Asia Pacific region, including East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, accounts for more than 40% of global shipments. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to offer around US$ 668 Mn absolute dollar opportunity over the next ten years.

The market is largely dominated by key players (tier 1). These companies are Showa Denko Materials, Dexerials Corporation, and 3M, and hold around 85% of the global market share.

By end user, device OEMs hold around 90% of the overall market share.

Application in smartphones and tablets amounts for over 40% overall demand.

The ACF market in China and Taiwan is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 10% through 2031, while that in Japan and South Korea at 12%.

“To tackle the dominance of Showa Denko Materials and to have a larger hold in the ACF market, other players need to create a strong network with distributors in more demanding nations. With 5G communication around the corner, entering into contacts with major distributers across countries can prove to beneficial” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Key manufacturers in the anisotropic conductive film industry are continuously spending a lot on R&D to improve the functionality of their products. With increasing demand for narrower pitch connectors, manufacturers would be benefitted if they update their products according to the requirements of the electronics manufacturing industry.

Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) Market – Segmentation

The anisotropic conductive films can be segmented on the basis of type and sales channel.

On the basis of assembly conditions, the anisotropic conductive films market can be segmented into:

Flex on glass

Chip on glass

Chip on flex

Flex on board

Flex on flex

On the basis of adhesive type, the anisotropic conductive films market can be segmented into:

Epoxy

Acrylic

On the basis of application, the anisotropic conductive films market can be segmented into:

TVs

Laptops and desktops

Smartphones

Smart watches

Other electrical components

On the basis of Industry, the anisotropic conductive films market can be segmented into:

Aerospace

Electrical

Automobile

Other medical equipment

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Anisotropic Conductive Adhesives Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Anisotropic Conductive Adhesives market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Anisotropic Conductive Adhesives market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Anisotropic Conductive Adhesives Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Anisotropic Conductive Adhesives Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Anisotropic Conductive Adhesives Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Anisotropic Conductive Adhesives Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Anisotropic Conductive Adhesives: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Anisotropic Conductive Adhesives sales.

More Valuable Insights on Anisotropic Conductive Adhesives Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Anisotropic Conductive Adhesives, Sales and Demand of Anisotropic Conductive Adhesives, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

