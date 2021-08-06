Cell Dissociation Market worth $561 million by 2026 – Emergence of Advanced Tissue Dissociation Enzyme Products

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The Key Growth Elements in Detailed?

The Growth of Cell Dissociation Market is driven mainly by increasing prevalence of cell based research, the increasing number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The Key players in the biopharmaceutical industry are focusing on R&D in various therapeutic areas to introduce new drugs in the market. For this, these companies are investing heavily in various research activities such as clinical trials, efficacy studies, and toxicity studies. The majority of these studies require tissue dissociation products in order to isolate cells from primary tissues.

Worldwide Growth Opportunities in Terms of Revenue:

The Global Cell Dissociation Market size is projected to reach USD 561 million by 2026 from USD 282 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

GROWTH OPPORTUNITY: Growth opportunities in emerging markets;

Emerging markets, such as China, India, and Brazil, are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the cell dissociation market. These markets are expected to witness high growth in the coming years owing to the increasing R&D activities in the life sciences sector in these countries. For instance, pharmaceutical companies based in India are making significant investments in R&D to introduce new drugs into the market. Cadila Healthcare Ltd., an India-based pharmaceutical company, spent USD 113 million on R&D in 2020, an increase of 13% over 2019. Similarly, Biocon, another India-based pharmaceutical company, spent USD 58.79 million on R&D in 2020, an increase of 52% over 2019. Such investments are expected to increase the demand for cell dissociation products in the country.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=97548003

Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:

The cell dissociation market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of North America can primarily be attributed to the increasing research in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and the strong presence of major market players in this region.

Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:

The major players in the cell dissociation market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Cytiva (a part of Danaher Corporation) (US), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), and PromoCell GmbH (Germany) etc.

Thermo Fishers Scientific (US) held the leading position in the cell dissociation market (Enzymatic dissociation products and Non-Enzymatic dissociation products) in 2021. Thermo Fishers Scientific Healthcare offers an exhaustive product portfolio consisting of various cell dissociation products. The company believes in both organic and inorganic growth for enhancing its market position such product launches, and partnership. For instance, in 2020, Thermo Fishers Scientific Collaborated with Symphogen (Denmark) to Extended its strategic collaboration with Symphogen to advance biopharmaceutical discovery and development. Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquired QIAGEN N.V. (Germany) to expand its Specialty Diagnostics portfolio.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=97548003