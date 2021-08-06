Medical Disposables Market Prominent Global Players and Recent Developments, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 06, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Medical Disposables Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Medical Disposables Market is expected to reach USD 329.9 billion by 2024. Medical disposables are the medical apparatus that rendered for temporary or one-time use like surgical sponges, gloves, syringes, hypodermic needles, and others; after which they are disposed as solid waste. The main objective of disposable devices is to control infection.

Key Players:

3M

Abbott

Bayer AG

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic

Medline Industries, Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Cardinal Health

Growth Drivers:

The Medical Disposables Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Growing occurrence of chronic diseases, high demand for enhanced healthcare facilities, increasing geriatric population, and government initiatives for improvement of quality of patient care are documented as major factors of Medical Disposable Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, strict approval policy by FDA and GMP may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Medical Disposables industry is segmented based on product type, material, end user, and region.

Type Outlook:

Wound Management Products

Drug Delivery Products

Diagnostic and Laboratory Disposables

Dialysis Disposables

Incontinence Products

Respiratory Supplies

Sterilization Supplies

Nonwoven Disposables

Raw Material Outlook:

Plastic Resins

Nonwoven Material

Rubber

Paper and Paperboard

Metals

Glass

End Use Outlook:

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Outpatient/Primary care Facilities

Regional Insights:

Globally, North America accounted for the significant market share of Medical Disposables and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be presence of developed healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness among populace regarding effects of cross-contamination and infection, and growing acceptance of enhanced technology. The United States is a major consumer of Medical Disposables in this region.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest pace in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise an alarming number of major manufacturers in this region and improvising on healthcare infrastructure. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of Medical Disposables in this region.

