Piling Machine Market Size, Top Company Overview and Application Estimates, 2024

The global Piling Machine Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Piling Machine Market is anticipated to reach USD 6.47 billion by 2024. A piling machine implies a mechanical device used for fixing piles or poles in the ground for supportive architectural structures. Piling Machine industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Key Players:

Casagrande Group

Watson

BSP International Foundations, Ltd.

BAUER-Pileco

Tescar

Sinovo

International Construction Equipment, Inc. (ICE)

Delmag GmbH & Co. KG

Kencho Kobe Co., Ltd.

Vulcan Foundation Equipment

Bermingham Foundation Solutions

Atlas Copco

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the Piling Machine Market include rising installation of wind farms, improvement in construction industry, stringent regulations against emissions and vibrations. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including environmental impact of piling, and high price of piling machines. Piling Machine industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Product Outlook:

Impact hammer

Vibratory drivers

Piling rigs

The “Vibratory drivers” segment led the Piling Machine Market in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024 due to increasing application in sandy geographies owing to efficiently breaking down skin friction to drive the piles and increasing procedure of vibratory drivers because of their exceptional saturation speed.

Method Outlook:

Impact driven

Drilled percussive

Rotary bored piling

Air-lift RCD

Auger boring

Continuous flight auger

Regional Insights:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the Piling Machines Market Size in 2015 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include growing construction projects and rise in government initiatives toward the smart city project. As such, the demand for modern skills such as BIM, CAD/CAM, and pilling machine will be on the roll. In addition, rapid urbanization, and rising population will surge the market growth in the years to come.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the piling machines industry comprise Soilmec, Bauer AG, Sinomach, Atlas Copco, Tescar, The Casagrande Group, Delmag, and BSP International Foundations, Ashok Industries, American Piledriving Equipment, Changsha Tianwei Engineering Machinery Manufacturing, and BRUCE Piling Equipment. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

