Increased Demands for Processed and Packaged Foods by the Millenials Resulting in Food Manufcturers to Boost their Production Volumes, Which, in Turn, is Rising the Demand for Food Blenders & Mixers

The global food blenders & mixers market size is estimated to account for nearly USD 7.2 billion in 2020 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%, to reach nearly USD 9.5 billion by 2025. The market for food blenders & mixers is been witnessing rise in demand, owing to the increase in consumption of processed foods and beverages in the global market. Consumers in the global market are increasingly preferring to consume prepared foods and beverages, owing to the rising income levels, longer working and commuting hours, and lack of sufficient time to cook and prepare delicious and healthy foods. According to the data given in a report published in 2018 by National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, in between 2013 and 2016, over 36.6% of adults- approximately 85 million people consumed fast food in America. The percentage was higher for people between the ages of 20 and 39 (44.9%) and 40 and 59 (37.7%).

In turn, the growing processed and packaged food & beverage industry will influence the manufacturers are extensively focusing on maximizing the output and thus, will upgrade to newer equipment, which provides optimum volumes to be produced without additional hassle to the support healthy gain in the coming years. Significant changes in the food & beverage processing industry over the last two decades have led to a high demand for food & beverage processing equipment especially in the developing economies, in particularly for the food blenders & mixers.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies in the food blenders & mixers market. The key players in this market include GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Tetra Laval International S.A. (Switzerland), Krones AG (Germany), SPX Flow Inc. (US), Marel HF (Iceland), Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland), Buhler Industries Inc (Switzerland), John Bean Technologies Corporation (US), KHS GmbH (Germany), Hosokawa Micron Limited (Japan), Paul Mueller Co (US), Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden), EKATO Holding GmbH (Germany), Philadelphia Mixing Solutions Ltd. (US), Diosna GmbH (Germany), Silverson Machines Inc. (United Kingdom), Fristam Pumps (US), Pentair PLC (The Netherlands), ARDE Barinco (US), and General Machine Company (GEMCo) (US).

The food blenders & mixers market also consists of SME’s and start-up players, which include Amixon Mixing Technologies (Germany), Primix B.V. (The Netherlands), Q-Pumps (Mexico), TechnoSilos AP (Italy), Admix Inc (US), Cabbage Shredders (Latvia) Nano Pharm Tech Machinery Equipment Co Ltd (China), TGD Makine San. ve Tic. Ltd. ªti. (Turkey), Automated process equipment corporation (APEC) (US), STK Makina (Turkey), Laser Srl (Italy), UNI-MASZ H.M.Juszczuk Sp.j. (Poland), Agitaser (Spain), Valtorta Battaggion Group S.r.l. (Italy), and FLUIMAC Pump Solution (Italy).

Major players in the market are mainly focusing on undertaking expansions and investments to meet the growing requirements of the end-industry manufacturers by formulating innovative products/solutions. The core strengths of the key players identified in this market are growth strategies such as expansions & investments and mergers & acquisitions. The undertaking of expansion and investments as a key growth strategy has enabled the market players to enhance their presence in the food blenders & mixers market. The key players, such as Buhler Industries Inc (Switzerland), Tetra Laval International S.A. (Switzerland), Marel HF (Iceland), and many others have undertaken these strategies to improve their distribution network, gain a stronger foothold, and enhance market share. For example, Marel HF grounded a new production center in Dongen, the Netherlands. This development will help the company understand, learn, and cater to the newer industry standards with 40 production sites and eight office spaces.

GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (Germany), is engaged in the design and development of industrial equipment for the food processing industry as well as a wide range of other industries, such as pharmaceutical, chemicals, utilities, and marine. The organization provides a vast portfolio of machinery, which further suffices the requirements of end-use industry players. The company operates through two segments, namely business area equipment and business area solutions, which is further extended into multiple divisions as mentioned above and organizational structure. The company focuses on process technology and components for production processes in various end-user markets and generates its majority revenue in the sustainably growing food industry and generates more than 80% of its revenue outside the domestic market. It has a widespread geographical presence across 50 countries , in regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Latin America. It offers blenders & mixers through its business area equipment segment, which is dedicated in providing solutions for the dairy, brewing, food, pharma, and chemical industries.

TETRA LAVAL INTERNATIONAL S.A. (Switzerland), operates in packaging, processing, and distribution in the food & beverage industry. It also offers its services in agriculture production and herd management. The global operations of the company are operated through three independent segments, namely Tetra Pak, DeLaval, and Sidel. DeLaval is a full-service provider to the dairy farmers, which develops, manufacturers, and markets equipment and complete systems for milk production and animal husbandry, whilst, its Sidel business segment provides equipment and services solutions for packaging beverages, food, home, and personal care products for pet, can, glass and other materials. The Tetra Pak segment caters the liquid food processing and packaging sector, helping them in making food safe and available everywhere.

Tetra Laval International S.A. offers a wide range of blender and mixer equipment to the food & beverage industry players in the globe through its Tetra Pak segment. This segment offers a variety of processing equipment, catering to technological areas such as blending buffering, carbonization, separation, cleaning-in-place, dosing, evaporation, extraction, heat exchangers, homogenization, membrane filtration, mixing, pasteurization, powder handling, selected plant components, spray drying, standardization, sugar dissolving, sugar treatment, UHT treatment, and automation & information solutions. Its customers come from different parts of the food industry, such as the dairy, cheese, ice cream, beverage, and prepared food sectors.

Tetra Pak has operations in more than 160 countries across regions, including Asia Pacific, Europe & Central Asia, Americas, and Greater Middle East & Africa, with over 55 plants. Out of these 55, 15 are exclusively dedicated as processing solutions production facilities, 11 R&D units, and 11 technical centers. The company specializes in providing complete solutions specifically designed to be economical to process & package dairy products, juices & nectars, ice cream, cheese, dry foods, fruits, and vegetables using Tetra Pak lines particularly for the developing markets.

SPX Flow Inc (US), is a global manufacturer and marketer of an array of products, including rotating, actuating, and hydraulic technologies, as well as automated process systems. It caters to the food & beverage, industrial, and power & energy markets. It was a part of SPX Corporation until September 2015; however, it spun off as an independent, publicly traded company and started its independent operations. Ever since its establishment in the market, after the spin-off, it has owned a large portfolio of patents, which includes over 129 domestic and 274 foreign patents. Of these, 25 patents were issued last year in 2019, covering an array of its products and manufacturing methods. The company operates through various brands, which include Anhydro, APV, Bolting Systems, Bran-Luebbe, Delair, Deltech, Gerstenberg Schroder, Globe, Hankison, Hytec, Johnson Pump, Johnson Pump Marine, Lightnin, Plenty, Pneumatic Products, Power Team, Seital Separation, SPX Rail Systems, Stone, Tigerholm, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell.

It offers a range of food blender and mixer equipment under its brands, Lightnin, APV, Gerstenberg Schroder, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell, of which, the majority products are offered to the players in the market through its Lightnin brand. The company has a widespread geographical presence with operations in over 30 countries and sales over 100 countries. It has its presence in regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and others, in countries, such as United States, China, Germany, United Kingdom, Denmark, France, and others. The major competitors of SPX Flow Inc in the global and regional markets include Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), GEA Group AG (Germany), Buhler Industries Inc (Switzerland), John Bean Technologies Corporation (US), and Tetra Pak International S.A.(Switzerland).

