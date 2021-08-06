Iso-Eugenol Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends

250 Pages Iso-Eugenol Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Iso-Eugenol. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Iso-Eugenol Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Iso-Eugenol market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Iso-Eugenol

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Iso-Eugenol, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Iso-Eugenol Market.

Eugenol is found in essential oils of various plants. Eugenol is considered as versatile molecule used as an ingredient in various products including pharmaceutical, food industry, fragrance, flavor, cosmetics, etc. Eugenol also exhibits antioxidant, antibacterial, anti-microbial, anti-cancer, and anti-inflammatory activities. Around 80-90% of eugenol is present in clove bud oil, while around 82-88% of eugenol is present in clove leaf oil. Hence, clove is considered as the main source of eugenol. Manufacturers are also practicing new methods for extracting eugenol from clove oil. Solvent extraction, microwave-assisted extraction, and hydro-distillation are some of the highly-preferred extraction processes employed by producers. The food industry is moving towards the application of eugenol in food preservation owing to its antimicrobial properties. The rise in foodborne diseases worldwide is driving the demand for eugenol as a part of an effective preservation strategy.

Meanwhile, pharmacological properties of eugenol are also driving the demand for eugenol in the pharmaceutical industry. Various studies have also been carried out to show the mechanism behind the activity of eugenol. Eugenol also has the capability to reduce viral infection. It has also been found that the epoxide from of eugenol is one of the potential drug candidates in order to induce apoptosis in breast cancer cells. Having a natural bioactive compound, eugenol is being considered on a large scale in the treatment of several disorders.

As per the latest report by Fact.MR, the global market for eugenol is expected to witness robust growth during 2017-2026. The global eugenol market is also projected to increase to 5.4% CAGR in terms of volume. It is estimated to reach US$ 745.1 million revenue by the end of 2026.

Clove and Cinnamon to Emerge as an Important Source of Eugenol

Based on the source type, clove is likely to emerge as a vital source of eugenol. By the end of 2026, clove is estimated to surpass US$ 600 million revenue.

On the basis of end use, the food industry followed by the pharmaceutical industry is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The food industry is projected to bring in exceed US$ 200 million revenue towards 2026 end.

Based on the application, eugenol is likely to find the largest application as the base ingredient. By the end of the forecast period, eugenol as the base ingredient is estimated to bring in more than US$ 200 million revenue.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) to Witness Robust Growth in the Global market for Eugenol

APEJ is likely to witness the significant growth in the global eugenol market during the forecast period 2017-2026. Clove is considered a precious spice in APEJ and is also used in various food products to enhance the taste. Clove has one of the richest sources of phenolic compounds known as eugenol. Hence, the production of eugenol is increasing in APEJ region. Indonesia, China, and India are the countries in APEJ witnessing the highest growth in eugenol. Manufacturers are also looking for investing in these countries due to the large availability of sources for eugenol including cloves, nutmeg, cinnamon, basil, etc. Increasing application of essential oils in perfumes, cosmetics, and medicines in APEJ region for a long time is also driving demand for eugenol in essential oils, owing to its various anti-microbial properties.

Key Competitors

Some of the leading companies operating in the global eugenol market are Boc Sciences, Vigon International, Penta Manufacturing Company, Extrasynthese, CV. Indaroma, Berjé, Nusaroma Indonesia Essential Oil, Sigma-Aldrich, Nile Chemicals, and Van Aroma.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Source Type Cloves

Cinnamon

Nutmeg

Basil

Other Source Types End Use Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Personal Care

Other End Use Industry Application Base Ingredient

Stabilizers & Antioxidants

Antiseptic & Anesthetic

Perfumeries, Flavorings, Essential Oils

Other Applications

