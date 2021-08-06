Model Based Testing Market Survey, Top Players, Growth Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2031

As software testing evolves, model based testing has become an integral part of modern test automation in which test cases are derived from model describing the functional aspects of the system under test. In the recent years, model based testing has been gaining pace in various technical organizations, for its ability to detect memory leaks and conflicts that could otherwise cause a software to crash.

The Market Research Survey by “Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” highlights the key reasons behind increasing demand of Model Based Testing. The Market Survey also examines the Global Model Based Testing Sales for the forecast period 2021- 2031. The report examines the Model Based Testing market key trends, growth opportunities and Model Based Testing market size.

Model Based Testing Market – Notable Developments

Infosys, Oracle, Capgemini, Accenture, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Microsoft, Teveron, IBM Corporation, PractiTest Ltd., Seapine Software, Inc., Turbo computer systems, Smarte Soft, Inc., Testing Technologies IST GmbH are some of the leading players operating in model based testing market.

In April 2019, Accenture’s Accenture Interactive agreed to acquire one of the world’s most innovative and influential creative agencies – Droga5, to boost its capabilities to design, develop, and run customer experiences that grow brands and business. In July 2016, the company formed an alliance with Tricentis to integrate the Tricentis Tosca Testsuite into the former’s application testing services and bring next level of automation with model based testing to enterprises.

In March 2019, Infosys announced that it has entered into strategic partnership with ABN AMRO in Netherlands to strengthen the company’s position as a leading technology and business process management provider across mortgage administration services. As a part of the partnership, Infosys will acquire 75% shareholding in ABN AMRO’s subsidiary – Stater N.V.

Key questions answered in Model Based Testing Market Survey Report:

What is the current scenario and key trends in Model Based Testing Market? What are the key strategies companies are adopting to increase their consumer base? What are the key categories within the Model Based Testing segments and their future potential? What are the major Model Based Testing Market drivers and their expected impact during the short, medium, and long terms? What is the Model Based Testing Market size and what are the opportunities for the key players?

Essential Takeaways from the this Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the market.

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by key players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain.

Evaluation of current Model Based Testing market size, forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Current Insights influencing the scenario and key trends in Model Based Testing market.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Model Based Testing Market Drivers, Segments and Restraints.

Model Based Testing Market Survey and Dynamics

Model Based Testing Market Size & Demand

Model Based Testing Key Trends/Issues/Challenges

Model Based Testing Sales, Competition & Companies involved

