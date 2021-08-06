Pressure Sensitive Wads Market Key Trends, Demand and Sales Forecast 2021 – 2031

Pressure sensitive wads are the adhesive liners used to protect the contents of bottles from the outer environment. Pressure sensitive wads are made of expanded polystyrene foam and have a specifically formulated pressure-activated adhesive, a release coating on the back side of the foam so that it may not come in contact with the contents. Pressure sensitive wads adhere to bottles after the removal of caps. To maintain the integrity of the product inside the bottles (plastic or glass), pressure sensitive wads are the optimum solution. Pressure sensitive wads are available in various sizes and thicknesses, depending on the size of the bottle and the type of contents inside – powdered or liquid. They find applications in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food industries, among others where two-stage leakage prevention is required to provide secured products to the customers. The outlook for the global pressure sensitive wads market is pegged to remain positive throughout the forecast period.

Pressure Sensitive Wads Market: Segmentation

Globally, the pressure sensitive wads market has been segmented on the basis of thickness, diameter, bottle type, thickness, end use and region:

On the basis of thickness, the global pressure sensitive wads market has been segmented as:

Less than 0.6 mm

6 mm to 1 mm

1 mm & above

On the basis of diameter, the global pressure sensitive wads market has been segmented as:

Less than 10 mm

10 mm to 100 mm

100 mm & above

