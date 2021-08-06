Oil Free Compressor Market to Witness a Tremendous Growth Due to COVID-19 Pandemic – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

Compressed air has found a wide range of applications in the F&B industry. Air from compressors is used in the automated sorting of products, cleaning of packaging containers, vacuuming sealing products and much more. However, food and beverages companies need to ensure that the air that is used in processing and packaging should not contain oil, water or any other contaminants. Introduction of such contaminants to food products promotes a habitable environment for microorganism growth. Food and beverages companies are employing various techniques post subjecting the products to compressed air in order to prevent the growth of any unwanted microorganisms. Oil-free compressors offer companies an alternative to do away with the additional processes and save on costs. F&B companies are recognizing these benefits and are gradually opting for oil-free compressors over normal compressors. The factor is anticipated to provide a significant boost to the oil-free compressor market.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=896

Burgeoning Demand for Reducing Operational Costs in Industries to Boost Oil-free Compressor Market Growth

The use of oil-free compressors entails an array of benefits that helps manufacturers in cutting down the overall operational costs and saving energy. In addition to the elimination of collecting and disposition of oil condensate, oil-free compressors enable manufacturers to save energy by avoiding downstream filtration and frequent oil changes. Oil-free compressors also help in slashing manufacturing costs by eliminating the need to replace oil separator elements used in other compressors. Furthermore, the compressors reduce the risk of compressed pipeline fires and requires less maintenance as compared to other compressors. The benefits offered by oil-free compressors coupled with the imposition of strict environmental regulations are driving the growth of the oil-free compressor market around the world.

Prospering Pharmaceutical Industry to Fuel Demand

Air Compressors form the backbone of pharmaceutical manufacturing processes and have found applications in product drying, nitrogen generation, cleaning, and material handling. It is essential for manufacturers to ensure that the air used in these processes is contaminant-free. The presence of contaminants can cause production shutdowns, expensive product recalls, and manufacturing disruptions. Pharmaceutical companies have to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by regulatory authorities. Failing to do so not only impacts a company financially but also hurts its reputation.

The pharmaceuticals industry is estimated to witness substantial growth in the foreseeable future. In addition to the rising innovations in drug delivery systems, drug manufacturing and discovery has been continuously expanding at an exponential rate. Growing researches for finding treatments for rare diseases has further bolstered the pharmaceuticals market.

Oil-free compressors aid pharmaceutical manufacturers in complying with the health and safety regulations laid down by regulatory authorities while saving substantial operational costs. Oil-free compressor’s utility coupled with its low operational and installation costs is helping it garner popularity in the pharmaceuticals business which, in turn, is bolstering the oil-free compressor market growth.

Request Customized Report as Per Your Requirements- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=896

Leading Market Players Banking on Innovation to Promote Products

Numerous firms across pharmaceuticals, electronics, and F&B verticals are on the look-out for oil-free compressors that can provide sensitive compressed oil-free air. To capitalize on the pervasive trend, leading players in the oil-free compressor market are focusing on developing innovative products. In line with the same, Sullair, a key player in the oil-free compressor market, launched an oil-free compressor equipped with unique emission technology. The newly launched product uses FDA-approved PTFE as a coating to enhance air end life and increase the compressions resistance to corrosion. In addition to these features, the oil compressor is lightweight and require low maintenance. These factors are driving the widespread adoption of oil-free compressors across multiple manufacturing verticals. To capitalize on the growing demand for oil-free compressors with added features, oil-free compressor market players are banking on innovation to extend their profits.

Oil-free Compressor Market: Competitive Landscape

To capitalize on the increasing demand for oil-free compressors in North America, Hitachi acquired Accudyne Industries along with its subsidiaries in 2017. With the acquisition, Hitachi plans to leverage Accudyne’s subsidiary Sullair’s oil-free compressor market presence in North America.

With the Middle East economy recovering and rapid industrialization in the region the oil-free compressor market is expected to bolster. To capitalize on the trend, Saudi Arabia-based rental company Ejar Cranes & Equipment signed a $2 million deal with Doosan for 50 portable oil-free compressors.

Mahle recently introduced the first-of-its-kind components in the oil-free compressor market, for designing of oil-free compressors. According to Mahle, the components will aid in the production of compressed air braking systems and will offer clean, oil-free compressed air flow.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/896

Some of the leading players in the oil-free compressor market include:

Atlas Copco

Ingersoll Rand PLC

Fs-Elliott Co., Llc,

Bauer Compressor Inc

Mehrer Josef Gmbh & Co. Kg.

Gardner Denver

General Electric

Anest Iwata Motherson Limited

Werther International Inc.

Kaeser Kompressoren

Quincy Compressor

Boge

Chicago Pneumatic

Ge Oil & Gas

Oil-free Compressor Market: Regional Outlook

The oil-free compressor market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness robust growth in the foreseeable future owing to the prospering economies and the rapid surge in the chemical, textiles, electronics, and F&B industries in the region. China and India are expected to be the forerunners of growth in the region. North America and Europe are expected to hold a significant share of the oil-free compressor market on the back of the increasing necessity to comply with environmental regulations. Brazil is estimated to be a key player in the growth of the oil-free compressor market in the Latin American region.

Fact.MR’s Trending Reports – https://www.accesswire.com/626190/Temperature-Controlled-Unit-Manufacturers-Reliant-on-Demand-from-Plastics-Industry-FactMR

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates