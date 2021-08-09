Camellia Chan of Flexxon Named Winner of the Top 10 Women in Cybersecurity for 2021 by Cyber Defense Magazine

SINGAPORE, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — Flexxon, the cybersecurity industry’s leading provider of AI Embedded Cyber Secure SSD today announced that Camellia Chanas been named a Winner for the Top 10 Women in Cybersecurity for 2021 at the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 which take place each year during the Black Hat USA conference.

Flexxon CEO Camellia Chan competed against many of the industry’s leading Women in Cybersecurity for this prestigious award.

““We’re pleased to name Camellia of Flexxon as a Top 10 Women in Cybersecurity for 2021 among a small, elite group of female information security professionals in our third annual Black Unicorn awards,” said Judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of www.allegiscyber.com, David DeWalt of www.nightdragon.com, Dr. Peter Stephenson of Cyber Defense Labs and Gary Miliefsky of www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com.

About Flexxon

Flexxon is the leading brand to design, manufacture, and retail industrial NAND flash storage and memory devices. Our key emphasis is to provide top-notch memory solutions ensuring the highest level of data security. We have a range of versatile compact memory storage solutions to serve every sector; specifically, the CYBERSECURITY, INDUSTRIAL, MEDICAL & AUTOMOTIVE (CIMA) applications.

Our knowledge and expertise in NAND technology spurred us to develop new cybersecurity solutions, including our latest innovation, X-PHY® AI embedded cyber-secure SSD which has cybersecurity capabilities embedded at the firmware level. This world’s first cybersecurity solution certifies as the last layer of defense against cyber threats and won the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore Award. With a vision to revolutionise technologies for good, Flexxon remains at the forefront of innovation and is dedicated to maintaining Data Integrity, Data Confidentiality, and Cybersecurity intact for individuals and organisations around the world.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 9th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber and David DeWalt of NightDragon with much appreciation to emeritus judge Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group. To see the complete list of finalists for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 please visit https://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-awards-finalists-2021/

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and IPEXPO conferences and our limited edition paid reprint subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group (CDMG).

