Deck Rail.com- Modern Deck Rail Manufacturers in California

Emeryville, CA, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — Deck rail.com is manufacturing pre-engineered railing system for decks and stairs. The railing systems are factory built and so it is easy to install in jobsite using simple hand tools. Deck rail.com is specialized in modern commercial and residential metal. The company is having more than 50years of experience in designing and fabricating metalwork. They are providing good service with quality products to both pre-engineered rails and custom staircase. Their experience in designing rail system helped them to develop their own patented wedge lock 3000 railing system.

Deck Rail System

Deck rail.com suggests to install deck rail system instead of cable railings. Deck rail system has lot of advantages over cable rails. The company is using wedge lock 3000 in deck rail system. Cables lose tension and break over time. But Wedge Lock 3000 won’t sag as it has rods. Deck rail has fewer posts, fewer horizontals and floating corners. Floating corners enhance the view which is not clear in cable rail system. Deck rail system is easy to install and needs less maintenance over time. As per customer’s requirement they are also installing a guard rail with glass or hand rail. It is also easy to install and can be installed in new or existing decks. Color options are also available for decks. While installing the deck rail system it does not need any onsite welding or fabrication.

Advantages of Wedge Lock 3000

Wedge Lock 3000 has lot of advantages such as better corners, better end posts, better stair transitions, fewer and stronger horizontals, quality clearance holes and no bowed end posts. As most of the materials and components used in Wedge Lock 3000 are made up of aluminum and hence it is environment friendly and recyclable.

About Deck Rail.com

Deck rail.com is the licensed railing system manufacturers. The specialty of Deck rail.com is aluminum fabrication which is an alternative to steel and it won’t get rust over long time. They are having more than 500 proprietary extruded shapes designed to make railings, gates, stairs and more. The fabrication and installation process are done at greater Bay Area and they ship their products to all the 50 states in U.S. The products from Deck rail.com are 100% recyclable. For more details kindly visit http://deck-rail.com/bay-area-cable-railing/

Address:

1483 67th St,

Emeryville, CA 94608

Phone: (510) 776-6759

Email – sales@deck-rail.com