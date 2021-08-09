Shivaami Cloud Services wins Google Cloud Expansion Partner of the Year Award 2020

Mumbai, India, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — Shivaami today announced that it has received the 2020 Asia Pacific Expansion Partner of the Year Award.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Shivaami is a leading cloud solution provider in the APAC region. We help customers find the right cloud solution that has revolutionized how organizations work & have successfully assisted businesses of all sizes on their digital transformation journey. By empowering & educating our customers with the cloud’s potential, we bring them close to achieving their business goals. Today we are honored to receive the Google Cloud award as a recognition for all the hard work that we have put together.

“Every year, Google Cloud honors selected partners with Partner Awards in various categories for demonstrating innovative solutions and best-in-class customer experience. We’re thrilled to share the news that Shivaami has won the Google Cloud Expansion Partner of the Year- Asia Pacific award for 2020. Being acknowledged by Google Cloud and receiving such a prestigious award is significant respect to us,” stated Punit Thakkar, CEO, and Founder. This award represents another key milestone for Shivaami in our growth plans and would help us remarkably differentiate ourselves in the market.

The journey started in 2008 when Shivaami made a decision to partner with Google Cloud. In addition to this, we were also the first Indian company to receive the 2013 Google Top Sales Contributor Award. The past year has been phenomenal for Shivaami, unlocking new opportunities and ideas for us. Despite the pandemic, Shivaami was able to achieve growth of 100% year on year. We have also added more talented members to our quickly expanding team. Our teammates are now spread across and operate from the five key cities in India – Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi & Hyderabad.

We credit our success to our culture of offering solutions that bring profit and happiness to our clients which is the core purpose of Shivaami. We bring the same empathetic approach and understanding to the table whether they are for our customers or our team members.

About Shivaami

Shivaami is a Google Cloud Premier Partner that assists organizations to modernize their IT infrastructure by deploying cloud solutions that will enhance their digital transformation journey to meet business goals and drive growth. Recognized by industry experts and adopted by several companies across diverse domains, Shivaami is a leader in Cloud.

Today, Shivaami caters to 10,000+ clients across India with a team of 150+ certified professionals.