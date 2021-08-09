LF Shop by LuxuryFacts retails home accessories brand Ikkis

Delhi, India, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — LF Shop by LuxuryFacts, a new curated destination for luxury shopping, has introduced Ikkis, a home accessories brand, that truly personifies the concept of Made in India.

Not only are Ikkis products made in India, but they also take inspiration from ancient, traditional Indian vessels and remould them for modern purposes, while keeping the aesthetic intact.

Typical chai glasses get brass coasters, terracotta pots get handles to become water jugs, and traditional brass thalis get a pop of colour with enamel. The construction is simple, yet the idea is complex. The minimalist aesthetic makes these products a beautiful addition to any kind of home.

“Ikkis has a certain unpretentiousness about it. The products and the philosophy behind them are humble, yet the thought is so utterly brilliant, that the final design is genuine, authentic & irreplaceable,” says Soumya Jain Agarwal, Chief Editor & CEO of LuxuryFacts. “It is an honour & a heart-felt pleasure to have them on LF Shop. Ikkis makes us feel proud being an Indian!”

Some of the Ikkis products that are being retailed on LF Shop include Chai glasses, Surahi Chai Kettle, Patiala Balti, Matka Jug, Amrit Sugar Creamer Set, Brass Thalis in enamel design, Kullar glasses, and more. Materials used are as practical as their designs – terracotta, glass, brass, marble, copper, and enamel.

“My favourite product has to be the Patiala Balti – a typical Indian bucket that has been translated into a champagne chiller. Who could have thought of this interpretation except for Ikkis?” says Ms. Agarwal. Ikkis’ Chai glasses have proven to be one of the most popular products on LF Shop.

An online luxury store that is set to redefine the rules of luxury shopping, LF Shop invites customers and brands alike to visit the seamless, simplified portal for a visual journey.

Visit us at shop.luxuryfacts.com. For any questions, concerns or requests, email LuxuryFacts at response@luxuryfacts.com

About LuxuryFacts

LuxuryFacts started in 2010 when international luxury brands were introducing themselves to India, a country that instinctively knew the meaning of true luxury. Started as an editorial portal, LuxuryFacts now offers online luxury shopping as well. The portal receives 420,000+ pageviews every month with most readership coming from United States of America, India, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and Canada.

About Ikkis

‘IKKIS’ translates from Hindi to mean ‘21’, a number eternally significant and symbolic in matters both physical and spiritual. It’s no coincidence that sequence, modularity, and symmetry inform how we design for 21st-century contemporary living. Founder & Creative Director Gunjan Gupta’s body of work has been presented at private collections and museums worldwide including Musee des Arts Decoratifs, Paris, Triennale di Milano and M+ Museum, Hong Kong.