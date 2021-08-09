GPS Video Camera: Video Stamp And Watermark On Video

GUJARAT, INDIA, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — GPS Video camera application is being released by Auto Stamper: Auto Photo Stamping Apps. The app will help you in stamping details such as date, time, location, latitude, longitude information on your video.

GPS video camera app will also help you record your most memorable moments and traveling memories by using the app. Not only you can record videos, moreover, you can also add multiple geotag stamps to those videos directly using this app.

If we talk about the features of the application, the GPS video camera app has many things that can be helpful for people who love exploring and recording their adventures, it will help them to timestamp their live videos.

While talking about the advantages of this application, the list is very big, but we will cover few points out of them: Using this app, we can add up to 8 stamps as a watermark into the video, Supports different languages, Various stamping formats are available, We can even select the map type out of 3 map types, We can even save the video in accordance with custom names and live location, and many more.

After the latest feature updates of the application, the CEO of Auto Stamper: Auto Photo Stamping Apps said, “This app is not only useful for Surveyors, travelers, or archeologists but, it can also be used by all the people, they can use the app as per their usability with much more easiness. And undoubtedly this app is going to reach our planned milestone in the very near future”.

So, if you haven’t yet downloaded this amazing app, give it a try and download this app now: http://onelink.to/qsda5q