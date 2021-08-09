Get The Best Indoor Positioning System To Track The Location Of a Person Or An Object

Sofia, Bulgaria, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — Indoor navigation systems are emerging technology having many applications. With the network of transmitters and receivers, they can display a clear picture of people or assets moving inside a facility. Nowadays, Indoor Positioning Systems are used in airports, corporate campuses, shopping facilities, and medical facilities. IPS is a lightweight application and indoor location tracking using Smartphones helps businesses to solve some of the complicated user experiences. In a hospital or in a medical facility, it is used by the doctors as well as the patient to reach the wards. Using IPS doctors can visit their patients in minimum time. UbiTrack is offering a wide range of indoor positioning systems for different purposes and use.

UbiTrack is a multi-dimensional indoor positioning system having flexibility, accuracy, and low cost. There is a wide range of positioning devices and tags. Using Goods Positioning Tag you can track the location of the goods/items inside a warehouse or other environments. There is also Physiological Monitoring Equipment which is quite popular among the users. A civilian Wristwatch is there that can display information such as the wearer’s heart rate. A non-removal wristband is used in judicial settings. Indoor positioning anchor supports UWB/Bluetooth/WiFi technologies.

These indoor navigation devices have many amazing technical features like up to 10cm accuracy, easy to use, low latency, easy to integrate, Open API, and low power consumption. Some of their most loved products are starter kits, positioning anchors, and positioning tags. As per the need and requirements of your business, you can choose the best product.

About UbiTrack

UbiTrack is one of the well-known brands for a wide range of indoor positioning systems and POE Switch Power Adapter. This IPS is widely used in different facilities to track goods/items, any person, or any object. To know more about the products, features, and prices feel free to visit https://www.ubitrack.com/.