Heath Refinishing- Prominent Furniture Refinishers in Texas

Frisco, Texas, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — Heath Refinishing is a familiar family owned furniture repair shop in Frisco, Texas. The company is providing services such as furniture repair, furniture restoration and cabinet refinishing. Refinishing is less expensive than making new furniture. At Heath Refinishing they try to meet the customer’s needs and expectation. Heath Refinishing offers a wide array of furniture services. They are also providing pickup and delivery services.

Dallas Furniture Repair:

There is team of professionals capable of handling multitude of furniture repair problems like webbing, waxing, restoration, padding, Dacron and many more. By eliminating the furniture repair it adds year and beauty to the new, used, antique or modern furniture. For example we are providing our services to repair furniture such as sofa, couch, table, dresser and more. Heath refinishing uses high quality materials and equipment in the furniture repair process.

Dye Stains:

Heath Refinishing uses top of the line dye stains which penetrate the wood surface and bring out natural beauty of the wood. Dye stains will not get fade or break down for long time. Using dye stains in furniture is a kind of art it needs many years of practice. Most of the refinishing companies use nitrocellulose type lacquers and this type of lacquers will get easily affected by water rings. But Heath refinishing uses very high quality sealer and lacquer on furniture.

Work and Process:

Removing the old finish is not an easy task without proper equipment and knowledge. In order to perform a quality service, they analyze each and every piece of your furniture. And then they decide the suitable furniture restoration method to get back its natural beauty. Most refinishing companies simply add to the old finish to cover up the damage. Heath refinishing won’t try to camouflage the damage, they repair the furniture by replacing the damaged or old finish. The process followed to repair the furniture includes fixing, sanding, staining and finishing.

About Heath Refinishing:

Heath refinishing is a family owned business and they had a passion for woodworking. Heath Refinishing preserves the value of the furniture and providing their services at an affordable cost. They treat our furniture with care and they believe in restoring the furniture. Get a free, no obligation quote on refinishing the furniture. For more details about Heath Refinishing kindly visit https://heathrefinishing.com/2011/10/dallas-furniture-repair-3/

Address

9441 Mimosa Rd,

Frisco, TX 75033

Phone: 972-658-8672