Gear up Beaches, the Soul Rebel Cannabis Company is coming to serve your neighbourhood!

Toronto, Canada, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — The Soul Rebel Cannabis Company, a family-owned and run cannabis dispensary, is opening its second location in the Beaches neighbourhood of Toronto at 1003 Kingston Road.

With pot shops popping up all over the city every other week, Soul Rebel has differentiated itself with its first store in Scarborough near the Kennedy/Eglinton TTC station as an earthy cannabis dispensary, focused more on building trust with the communities they serve, rather than the glamour dominating the industry. Extending Soul Rebel to the Beaches made sense as another East Toronto neighbourhood with a tradition of independence from retail chains.

“Our neighbours both residential and owners of small businesses in the area have been so welcoming!” said owner Danica Kelly, “We’re new to the retail space and don’t know all the tricks of the trade, so we focus hard on the basics – listening to our customers carefully and providing friendly and efficient service. Our team looks forward to serving the local community which shares our values of supporting independent, family-owned, and operated businesses. We live in East Toronto, our first dispensary in Scarborough has more the vibe of a “community herbsman” than a weed shop:- friendly, informal, informative, and personal. That vibe is reflective of the Beaches, which is why we chose this neighbourhood.”

Soul Rebel has focused hard on team culture. Team Soul is genuinely diverse group of experienced bud tenders who take pride in keeping their knowledge up to speed on new strains, edibles, beverages. Danica explains, “We made a decision as a group to only recommend products we’ve tried or have heard from our customers about as part of that culture of trust. With a diverse group of bud tenders with different consumption habits, we’ve become adept guides to discuss strains with our old seasoned spliff veterans, as well as newer users or users who want to try different type of products.”

With local artists supported on the walls, a community message board to support other local businesses and individuals, the Soul Rebel Cannabis Company’s doors open to the Beaches community on August 15th – see you there!

