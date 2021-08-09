Singapore Content Marketer John Teoh Says That Content Marketing is All about Building Authority

Singapore, Singapore, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — According to leading Singapore content marketer John Teoh, content marketing has changed and the old way of doing things is fast becoming redundant. Building authority, for example, is less about back-links and more about delving deep into topics and providing the right kind of valuable information. This flows directly from the new dispensation that Google is increasingly comfortable with the EAT (Expertise, Authoritativeness and Expertise) concept.

Says Teoh, “Value driven content is becoming increasingly important. People are no longer willing to opt in with their bad emails for any badly written e books. Businesses should think about providing value other than that obtained from their products to their consumers. How else can they do that, but by way of content that meets their specific needs. Your content should provide practical advice about solving the basic problems that your clients face rather than extolling the virtues of one’s product or service.”

The best way to accomplish that is by carrying out genuine original research, which provides deep insight into matters and thereby enables brands and content marketers to create just the kind of content that works well for the clients. Content that is both interactive and engaging has way greater chances of resonating with one’s target audience. So that again becomes a priority area for content marketers.

With modern technological tools at one’s disposal, it is not really difficult to do that. Using memes and giffs for example is a good way of engaging with according to Singapore content marketer John Teoh. Things like quizzes and short-form videos too do their bit in making your content become lively and interesting enough for the clients to want to engage with it.

One can also leverage machine learning and artificial intelligence to handle things like content analysis, optimization and A/B testing. The idea is to get out content that goes out there and performs for your brand. In the highly competitive times that we live in content has to hit the deck running and perform in a highly efficient and ROI centric manner.

