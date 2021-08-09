SECUDE Announces New HALOCAD Plug-in for Bentley’s MicroStation

HALOCAD leverages Microsoft Information Protection (MIP) to encrypt CAD files. It is tightly integrated with MIP and fully supports all implementation scenarios of Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Rights Management Service (RMS). This new HALOCAD Plug-in for MicroStation can read protected files, enforce corresponding privileges, and change Microsoft Information Protection labels. Protected files can only be opened and modified by authorized users, thus protection continues to remain even when the file is accessed by multiple users across companies.

“We are very pleased to launch a brand new HALOCAD Plug-in for MicroStation”, says Holger Huegel, VP Technology, SECUDE. “Manufacturing and high-tech design industries manage their most critical intellectual property (IP), like 2D and 3D design assemblies and elements, including building infrastructure modeling features and technical drawings based on CAD files. These files are accessed and used by multiple users across departments and users outside the company’s IT boundaries. This brings in certain risks in terms of safety and integrity. The new HALOCAD Plug-in is the data-centric solution that applies Microsoft Information Protection and enables you to mitigate this risk”.

About SECUDE

SECUDE is an established global security solutions provider offering innovative IT data protection for users of SAP software.

Founded in 1996, SECUDE maintained a close SAP technology partnership and became a reliable resource for security solutions for the SAP market with ‘Single Sign-On’ for SAP, which was acquired by SAP in 2011. With a focus on making business process for data protection efficient and automated with little or no user interference, SECUDE’s goal is to provide ease of use while minimizing the cost of rollout and operations.

Leveraging its 20-plus years of experience in SAP security and business process know-how in protecting enterprise IP and data, SECUDE launched HALOCORE® as a holistic approach to protect SAP data exports.

In 2019, SECUDE launched HALOCAD® to protect invaluable IP in the form of CAD files in SAP and non-SAP environments.

SECUDE’s solutions are trusted by many Fortune 500 and DAX listed companies. With branches in Europe, North America and Asia, SECUDE supports customers with the implementation of IT security strategies through a global network. For more information, visit www.secude.com and follow our social media channels: LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

For more information, write to communication@secude.com