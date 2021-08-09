5 Good Reasons To Drink Soy Milk and How You Can Make It At Home

Melbourne, Australia, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — You’ve probably got that one person in your circle who loves soy milk. This milk drink is packed with proteins, fiber, and essential fatty acids. And because it can be made at home through premium products like the Joyoung Soy Milk Machine (九阳破壁机), you have the liberty to adjust it to suit your taste.

If you need more reasons to try homemade soy milk (九阳豆浆机), this read is for you. Here are five great things about this drink — plus a quick guide on how to make it at home.

It’s a nutritious alternative to your dairy milk. Soy milk is plant-based and non-dairy. It’s traditionally made by soaking, grinding, and boiling soybeans with water. It’s one of the most nutritious dairy milk alternatives as it contains fiber, protein, essential fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals.

It promotes weight loss. Soy milk has a lower sugar and calorie content than other milk. One cup has only 80 calories and 7 grams of sugar. It’s a guilt-free way to enjoy milk. Plus, the fatty acid it contains can prevent fat absorption in your intestines, promoting weight loss.

It helps strengthen your bones. Our bones weaken over time. With the phytoestrogen in soy milk, you can help promote calcium absorption. You can prevent developing bone diseases like osteoporosis.

It’s good for your heart. If you have a soy milk maker like Joyoung Soy Milk Machine at home, did you know that you’ve got something that you can use to keep your heart healthy? According to a study, consuming 25 grams of soy protein daily for just six weeks can already reduce your LDL cholesterol levels by up to 4%. Many researchers also agree that soy’s plant compounds have heart-protective capabilities.

It reduces your risk of developing dementia. Soy milk is not only good for the heart, but it’s also helpful in promoting brain health. With its omega-3 fatty acids, you can improve memory and other brain functions. This helps you reduce your risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

How To Make It At Home

Making homemade soy milk has several benefits. You can prepare it to suit your palate and avoid drinking products that contain preservatives and chemical sweeteners. It’s also cheaper and easy to prepare if you have a reliable maker like Joyoung Soy Milk Machine. Here’s how to make it:

Soak soybeans (preferably overnight)

Put the beans in your soy milk maker and add water according to instructions

Hit the push button and wait for the machine to signal that the soy milk is ready

Strain it through a fine mesh to make your soy milk smoother

Joyoung is a leading brand that manufactures soy milk makers. Their 1.3L Household Soymilk Maker (九阳破壁机) is multi-functional as you can also use it to make rice paste, nut butter, and fruit and vegetable juice. Their 1L Smart Non-residue Soya Milk/Coffee Maker is ideal for both soy milk and coffee lovers. Their durable, versatile products feature a sleek design that makes them a great kitchen must-have. For more details, visit their website: https://joyoung.com.au.