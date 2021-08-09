STARTUP LAUNCHES CROWDFUNDING CAMPAIGN TO FUND STUDENT CO-OP JOBS AND INNOVATIVE FITNESS TECHNOLOGY

Vancouver BC, Canada, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — NOW LIVE!: XOMBO, a tech start-up developing software to streamline data between certified personal trainers and their clients, has announced the launch of their first product, Deadlifting Socks. To launch this product, they will be running a crowdfunding campaign that is aimed to fund further product development into their fitness technology and application, as well as hiring co-op students, allowing them to gain valuable experience and skills to excel in their professional careers. The crowdfunding campaign will be hosted on Kickstarter and Indiegogo.

To reward the projects’ backers, XOMBO will be offering their newly developed deadlifting socks. These socks are the first tangible products that XOMBO has developed to complement and improve your workout experience. With an adhesive-coated bottom, the increased traction these socks provide will allow you to safely exercise without shoes. The below-knee length of these socks protects your shins from scrapes and cuts while deadlifting.

With the funds raised from this crowdfunding project, XOMBO will:

Hire students at the beginning of their professional careers. Giving them the chance to use their education on real problem-solving projects.

Reward their supporters with a product that encourages activity and mobility.

Deadlifts are one of the most effective exercises in terms of weightlifting. They engage all major muscle groups and have many benefits beyond weight training, including better posture, increased metabolism, and reduces back pain. The founder and CEO of XOMBO, Nolte Burke, found deadlifts to be crucial during his weight loss journey of 100 pounds. The socks are simply engineered to make deadlifts safer so a wider audience can incorporate them into their workouts!

About XOMBO: Incorporated in 2017, XOMBO continuously collects the diet and exercise data from wearable fitness devices, smart scales, and apps that clients already use and love. XOMBO then analyzes the data and reports to their health coach any time they need more help achieving their wellness goals. This software as a service is tailored to simplify and complement the personal training and fitness industry, by securely and seamlessly transferring health data between the two stakeholding parties.

Visit our Website at www.xombo.com

Follow the Kickstarter Pre-Launch Page https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/xombosoftware/lifting-socks-deadlifting-socks-grippy-socks

###