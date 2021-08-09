ZealousWeb Adds Google reCAPTCHA V2 to Smart Channel Forms!

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — ZealousWeb Technologies is pleased to announce that it has incorporated the necessary security features to its recently launched ‘Smart Channel Forms‘ add-on. The company included the security changes shortly after the launch of the add-on based on the recommendations of its clients. It has added Google reCAPTCHA V2 and EE native Captcha security features to Smart Channel Forms to take its security to the next level. Apart from that, the company also made minor design modifications to it. Those design changes will make it easier to set the field label.

“We are exhilarated that our clients have been showing interest in our EE add-ons, and our Smart Channel Forms is no exception to the rule. We are happy that they are putting their trust in our products and are also helping us improve our product quality by making necessary recommendations. The newly added security features will help garner more eyes to the add-on,” said Keyur Dave, COO of ZealousWeb Technologies.

Designed for the fast development of channel forms, Smart Channel Forms uses the ExpressionEngine channel to store form data. And the best part is that it is compatible with EE5, EE6 and stops the need to write code, thereby saving a considerable amount of time.

The ExpressionEngine add-ons that the company has developed over the years offer that much-needed value to the users. One of the best ExpressionEngine development companies in India, ZealousWeb aims at building products that help businesses drive growth.

About ZealousWeb

ZealousWeb Technologies is a global solution, technology service, and outsourcing company delivering digital business acceleration and enterprise modernization to help customers align technology innovation with business strategy across industries and geographies. ZealousWeb Technologies provides a range of services and solutions in digital, technology, consulting, strategy, automation, product & operations. Over the last 18-years, we effectively managed to extend our horizons in 66 countries across 16 industries. For more information, please visit https://www.zealousweb.com/