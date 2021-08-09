Innominds Partners with Zudy® to Help Clients Rapidly Build Enterprise-Grade, Scalable Applications Using Vinyl, A Leader in Low-Code / No-Code Technology

San Jose, CA, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — OEMs, and ODMs Under the partnership, Innominds will use Zudy’s low-code / no-code platform—Vinyl—to build powerful, scalable applications for its clients and accelerate digital transformation initiatives in the enterprise applications space. As a Zudy partner, Innominds will receive infrastructure and application support, application development services, cloud hosting services, and free collaboration and project management tools from Zudy.

“The partnership comes at a crucial time when enterprises are adopting low-code platform-based solutions as they are under great competitive pressure to build and launch new features or products faster than ever before. As a Zudy partner, we will be able to strategically enhance our low-code application development services, especially in the SAP ecosystem,” said Sairam Vedam. “The partnership also reflects our vision to be an important part of the revolution that is happening in modern software delivery,” Vedam added.

“Vinyl, powerful enough for full stack developers yet easy-to-use for citizen developers, provides expansive opportunities for our partners. Vinyl’s data-first architecture provides simple lite integration to all enterprise systems, including SAP®,” said Martyn Mason, CEO, Growth Markets at Zudy. “We are excited to partner with Innominds, an innovative and progressive company, who brings important competitive advantages for their customers.”

Innominds’ partnership with Zudy enhances its strategic network of market-leading low-code / no-code partners. The AI-first engineering company is focussing on rapid application development (RAD) services and helping enterprises and ISVs discover the disruptive power of low-code / no-code in building high quality software for the modern era.

Low-code / no-code enables business resources and technical developers to focus on optimizing business process and end user experience. The result is a 10x increase in the number of application development projects completed per year.

According to large analyst firms, the low-code application development market has grown from $3.5 billion in 2019 to over $21 billion by 2022. It is estimated more than 75% of application development in 2021 will use some form of low-code / no-code, up from 44% in 2020.

About ZUDY

Zudy, based in the United States with 5 STAR (G2, IT Central, Gartner Peer Insights) ratings for low-code / no-code application development platforms, easily works with all Legacy systems including SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft, Veeva and many more… Deploy enterprise-grade apps in a week. All Zudy Apps align with your security including stringent Life Sciences requirements. Zudy has thousands of applications deployed across the globe. Every Zudy App is multi-lingual, web, and mobile with no barriers of technical complexity found in other low-code platforms. Zudy enables every customer to succeed using experts to train and augment your development team until ready to deploy independently. Follow Zudy on Twitter @ZudySoftware or LinkedIn.

About Innominds

Innominds is an AI-first, platform-led digital transformation and full-cycle product engineering services company headquartered in San Jose, CA. Innominds powers the Digital Next initiatives of global enterprises, software product companies, OEMs, and ODMs with integrated expertise in devices & embedded engineering, software apps & product engineering, analytics & data engineering, quality engineering, and cloud & DevOps, security. It works with ISVs to build next-generation products, SaaSify, transform total experience, and add cognitive analytics to applications.