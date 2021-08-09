CornerStone Homes Builds Dream Homes

St. Augustine, United States, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — CornerStone Homes is pleased to announce they build dream homes to their client’s specifications. As a custom home builder, they work closely with their clients to help them construct a home that checks all their must-haves off their list.

Prospective homeowners interested in working with CornerStone Homes start with an initial consultation. At this consultation, they share ideas with the builder and get a quote on the building process to help them make a more informed decision. The company encourages clients to participate in the home design process to ensure they get everything they want in their new home. Once the client approves the design, the professional builders get started on the projects.

The homes CornerStone Homes constructs use only the highest quality materials to ensure a long-lasting home that stands the test of time. Clients have a say in every aspect of their home, from the exterior’s look to the finishing touches. Their goal is to ensure every homeowner gets to live out their dreams in the perfect home.

Anyone interested in learning about the custom home building process can find out more by visiting the CornerStone Homes website or by calling 1-904-295-8873.

About CornerStone Homes: CornerStone Homes is a custom home builder working with residents in Florida. They work closely with clients during the design process to ensure everyone gets the home of their dreams. With quality workmanship and materials, clients can count on a reliable home they can enjoy for years to come.

Company: CornerStone Homes

Address: 1421 North Loop Parkway

City: St. Augustine

State: FL

Zip code: 32095

Telephone number: 1-904-295-8873