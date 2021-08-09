Coastal Integrative Healthcare Opens 4th Location in Ormond Beach, FL

ORMOND BEACH, FL, 2021-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — Less than 2 short years from opening up their third location, Coastal Integrative Healthcare, a medical center offering chiropractic care, pain relief treatment and car accident rehabilitation, announces its fourth convenient location in Ormond Beach. It’s nestled between their adjacent offices in Palm Coast and Edgewater, servicing the folks near Daytona and Ormond Beach. Their new location, at 305 Clyde Morris Blvd. Suite 220, Ormond Beach, FL 32174, has a nice-sized office for physical therapy treatments, trigger point injections and accident injury treatment.

Their Facebook page denotes August 9th as the Grand Opening date for this new location in Ormond Beach, with a tour of the building posted in one of their videos. Owner and Chiropractor, Dr. Timothy Steflik says, “We are super excited. We can’t wait to see everybody and to start getting them better!”

Coastal Integrative Healthcare believes in helping their clients heal and providing permanent pain relief solutions. They truly care about the well-being of their patients and want to help treat their arthritis or accident injuries. From their raving 5-star reviews, Coastal is the all around the best healthcare center that East Florida has to offer!

For more information about the new Ormond Beach location, visit https://coastalintegrativehealthcare.com or call (386) 800-3100.

