Operating Room/OR Integration Market worth $1.7 billion by 2024 – Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures

Pune, India, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The operating room integration market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period, to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2024 from USD 1.0 billion in 2019. Factors such as the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, redevelopment projects & funding for improving OR infrastructure, and rising need to curtail healthcare costs are driving the growth of the operating room integration market during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=160774667

North America to dominate the operating room integration market during the forecast period

In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the operating room integration market, followed by Europe. In the US, the operating room integration market is driven by the need to curtail soaring healthcare costs, increasing patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries (owing to their procedural benefits such as lower risk of surgical-site infections, decreased patient injuries, and shorter hospitalization times), rising adoption rate of integrated operating rooms among healthcare providers, and increasing number of ambulatory surgery centers. According to the CMS, in 2016, healthcare spending in the US was estimated at USD 3.4 trillion, and this figure is estimated to reach USD 5.7 trillion by 2026. During 2017–2026, healthcare spending in the US is expected to rise by 5.5% annually.

Moreover, growth in the Canadian operating room integration market is mainly driven by the adoption of technologically advanced HCIT solutions, the need for healthcare cost containment, and initiatives to increase the adoption of integrated OR solutions.

Prominent players in the operating room integration market are Stryker Corporation (US), STERIS (US), KARL STORZ (Germany), Olympus (Japan), Getinge (Sweden), Alvo Medical (Poland), Skytron (US), Merivaara (Finland), Brainlab (Germany), TRILUX Medical (Germany), caresyntax (US), Sony (Japan), Barco (Belgium), Arthrex (US), and Richard Wolf (Germany).