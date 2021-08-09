Demand From Shipbuilding Industry Is Expected To Drive Sales Of Marine Switchboard Market

Fact.MR uses a bottom-up data collection approach for collecting Marine Switchboard market demand side historical and base year data. The historical and base year Marine Switchboard market sizing is based on the vehicle production and vehicle parc (fleet on road).

For OEM Marine Switchboard market analysis, the team tracks the vehicle production across the prominent countries/regions and then cross map the same with the average usage of the product in a type of vehicle (passenger car, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle, and two wheeler).

For aftermarket, the team tracks the vehicle parc (vehicle-on-road) for prominent countries/regions and cross map the same with the replacement rate of the product in a given year for each vehicle type.

Market Overview

Marine switchboard is an onboard electric equipment that supply power to all the onboard systems and offers top-notch power network quality to a vessel. Marine switchboard are highly innovative systems and very useful in case of any electrical accidents. Marine switchboards are either low voltage or high voltage, and can be customized as per requirement of the vessel.

Marine switchboards is one of the marine industry leading equipment which allow superior degree of customizable control and monitoring, which in turn, maximizes the reliability and minimizes maintenance.

Competitive Landscape Analysis On Marine Switchboard:

To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Marine Switchboard industry research report includes detailed Marine Switchboard competitive landscape analysis.

The competitive landscape analysis for Marine Switchboard includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Marine Switchboard Machine manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

Marine Switchboards: Key Market Players

The global marine switchboards market is anticipated to be fairly concentered owing limited presence of global manufacturers.

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Marine Switchboards market identified across the value chain include:

Siemens AG

LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED

Schneider Electric

HYUNDAI ELECTRIC & ENERGY SYSTEMS CO., LTD.

Kongsberg Maritime

INDUSTRIAL ELECTRIC MFG

Lake Shore Electric Corporation

ELCOME

Fine Line Marine Electric

Further, this Marine Switchboard Market Sales research study analyses Marine Switchboard size, production, consumption and its advancement trends at global, regional, and country level and covers following region in its scope:

Marine Switchboards: Regional Market Outlook

Asia Pacific is largest shareholder in global shipbuilding industry and has diverse marine industry; the region is expected to dominate the demands for marine switchboards.

Moreover, increasing defense spending for strengthening naval fleet and coastal security, the region is anticipated to generate high demands in near future.

At country level, China has shown high growth potential in recent years owing to increasing shipbuilding industry and navy expansions. In conclusion, the maritime industry is fairy dominated by South Korea, China, and Japan.

Although the shipbuilding industry is dominated by Asian manufacturers, however they are still majorly dependent on the imports from Europe and U.S manufacturers hence resulting into price disparities.

Further, the Middle East Africa being the hub of petroleum industry, it exports a huge share of its oil and gas through sea.

Thus the Middle East Africa is considered to hold a significant share of the marine switchboards market. Furthermore, the NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement) trade agreement is anticipated fuel the demand for marine switchboards in the region.

Also, Americas is a major exporter and importer of commodities which will lead to high demand for ships, thereby attributing towards the growth of the marine switchboard market over the forecast period.

Marine Switchboards: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global marine switchboards market can be segmented into the following:

Low Voltage Marine Switchboards

High Voltage Marine Switchboards

On the basis of cabinet, the global marine switchboards market can be segmented into the following:

Power and Lighting Distribution Boards

Shore Connection Box

Battery Charging & Discharging Panels

Individual and Group Starters

Electrical Testing Panel

Miscellaneous customized control cabinets

On the basis of end use, the global marine switchboards market can be segmented into the following:

Recreational & Boats

Merchant Marine Container Vessels Bulk Carriers Tankers

Cruise/ Passenger Ships

Fishing Vessels

Naval Vessels

Submarines

Thank you for reading our report. For further queries and customization inquiries, please get in touch with us.

