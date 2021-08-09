Pore Strips Market Latest Technologies, Competitive Landscape, Future Scope & Demand Study

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 09, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Pore Strips Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global pore strips market is projected to reach USD 4.13 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast years, 2019 to 2025. Increasing fashion consciousness and a rise in skin problems owing to growing pollution levels are bolstering the product demand.

Key Players:

P&G

Unilever

Kao Corporation

Walgreen Co.

Ulta Beauty

Earth Therapeutics

Sephora

Boots

Lucky fine

Boscia

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/pore-strips-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Further, the rising demand for cosmetics from both males and females is expected to positively affect market growth. Owing to changing lifestyles, consumers are reluctant to invest their time in costly skin treatment in beauty salons. Pore strips provide cost-effective solution thus, attracts a large number of beauty-conscious consumers. Increasing air pollution level is further likely to boost the demand for the product.

Various other facial creams and face washes are not effective for quick results. This has led to a rise in demand for pore strips as it exfoliates the skin quickly. Further, it helps in removing blackheads and oils from the skin thus, making the skin smooth. These benefits offered by the product is likely to boost its demand throughout the forecast duration.

End Use Outlook:

Salons

Homes

Based on end-use, pore strips market is bifurcated into homes and salons. The home segment occupied the largest market share of 59.53%, in 2018. Quick results without manual intervention are the key factor attributing to the growth of this segment.

On the other hand, the salon segment is likely to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast years. Changing fashion trends, growing beauty industry and rise in expenditure on personal care are driving the growth of this segment.

Ingredients Outlook:

Charcoal

Silica

Tea-Tree Oil

Among different ingredients, charcoal occupied the largest share in the market with 39.18%, in 2018. Charcoal helps in removing chemicals, bacteria and other impurities quickly. Further, it helps in exfoliating the skin and reduce hyper pigmentation apart from reducing inflammation. These factors are expected to propel the market growth during forecast years.

Tea tree oil is likely to be the fastest-growing segment with an estimated CAGR of 9.3% from 2019 to 2025. This ingredient helps in soothing the dry skin and reducing skin irritation. Further, it acts as an antiseptic and treats the oily skins effectively. These factors are projected to positively drive the tea tree oil demand in the near future.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific accounted for 40% of the market share, in 2018. The region is estimated to grow at a significant growth rate over the forecast duration. China held the maximum market share in Asia Pacific, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2025. Growing expenditure on facial care and personal grooming are further bolstering product demand.

Central and South America region is likely to be the fastest-growing market with a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period. Growing pollution and changing climatic conditions are key factors propelling the growth of the region. The severity of air pollution can be established by the fact that over 49,000 Brazilian dies each year owing to air pollution.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/